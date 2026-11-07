India's Chemical Industry Poised For Rapid Growth To USD 1 Trillion

India's Chemical Industry Poised for Global Market Expansion

India's chemical and petrochemical industry is poised to strengthen its presence in global markets, supported by expanding manufacturing capacity, rising investments, improved industrial infrastructure and growing technological capabilities, according to the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. The Ministry highlighted that India is currently the sixth-largest producer of chemicals globally and the fourth-largest in Asia, with the sector playing a significant role in manufacturing, agriculture and industrial development.

"The sector is currently valued at approximately USD 220 billion," the Ministry said, adding that it is projected to reach "USD 300 billion by 2030 and US$1 trillion by 2040." The chemical and petrochemical industry supplies essential inputs to several key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, construction, automobiles, electronics and consumer goods, making it an important contributor to India's industrial ecosystem.

Global Market Standing and Industry Scale

Highlighting India's position in the global speciality chemicals market, the Ministry noted that the country is the second-largest manufacturer and exporter of dyes and the third-largest exporter of agrochemicals worldwide. "This sector is home to approximately 13,000 large-scale units and 445,000 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs)," it said.

Government Initiatives and Infrastructure

As per the release, to further strengthen domestic manufacturing and attract investments, the government is undertaking several initiatives focused on developing dedicated chemical parks, improving industrial infrastructure, expanding financing opportunities and promoting research and technological advancement.

The Ministry also highlighted efforts to improve product quality and ensure compliance with manufacturing standards. "To protect consumers, promote quality manufacturing, and curb substandard imports, Quality Control Orders (QCOs) have been issued. Until August 2026, 37 QCOs are in effect," the release said. The initiatives are expected to support the sector's long-term development by strengthening manufacturing capabilities, promoting investment and enhancing India's competitiveness in international chemical markets.

Technological Advancements and Research

Apart from this, the Ministry highlighted the establishment of Centres of Excellence to advance existing technologies, strengthen research capabilities and promote the development of new applications in the chemical and petrochemical sector. "The 18 centres have filed 85 patents, published over 600 research papers, and developed 105 new technologies and products," the release said.

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