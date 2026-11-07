Meghwal Slams Sonia Gandhi Over Democracy Remarks, Recalls Emergency

Meghwal Criticises Sonia Gandhi Over Democracy Remarks

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday criticised Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over her remarks regarding democracy, made to the national daily 'The Hindu'. He recalled the 1975 Emergency when journalists were silenced, and several political leaders were put behind bars during Congress rule.

Speaking to ANI, he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him for strengthening democracy and declaring India as the "mother of democracy." "The article makes certain observations regarding democracy. I would like to ask Sonia ji: does she not recall the period of 1975, when democracy was strangled? Thousands of senior leaders from various political parties were thrown into jail, and the voices of journalists were silenced. She ought to remember that era as well. In contrast, over the last 12 years, PM Modi has nurtured, flourished, and strengthened democracy, proclaiming to the entire world that India is the 'mother of democracy.' It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has emphatically declared that 'India is the mother of democracy,'" he said.

Government Ready For Parliamentary Debate

He further noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a fitting response to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, by inviting him for a debate face-off in the Parliament.

"Our Home Minister provided a fitting response (to Rahul Gandhi) at a rally in Haryana, pointing out that the Constitution-makers designated Parliament as the proper venue for such debates. If the opposition wishes to engage in a discussion, let them put forward a proposal; we can certainly convene a special session; there is no issue with that," he said.

He added, "The Prime Minister has also expressed a similar sentiment. As for the suggestion that someone should act as a 'judge,' our democratic system already has a mechanism for this; the Speaker serves as the arbiter. What is new about this proposal? Why not simply debate? Who is stopping them? They have written requesting a special session; the government is prepared to call one. We are ready for a debate."

Sonia Gandhi's Stance On The Emergency

The remarks came after Sonia Gandhi noted that while democratic rights were curtailed during the 21 months, Indira Gandhi recognised the situation, subsequently called for general elections in March 1977, and publicly expressed regret for the excesses committed.

"It was only after the Emergency that I came to know the true gravity of what had been happening. Yes, democratic rights had been curtailed, and there was a suspension of habeas corpus, but it was done constitutionally," she stated.

She added, "Yet, when I take myself back to that period and try and see it from Mrs Gandhi's (Indira Gandhi) point of view, I see her struggling to cope with the rapidly deteriorating prevailing circumstances: violent protests, government offices and public transport set on fire, widespread organised unrest and even a call for the bureaucracy and armed forces to disobey orders."

She emphasised that the decision to invoke Emergency was ultimately resolved through democratic means, with Indira Gandhi formally expressing regret over the excesses. "Hindsight allows us to put things better in perspective. Let's not forget that it was Mrs Gandhi herself who came to recognise what was happening and called for the March 1977 election. And you know very well that she herself later publicly expressed regret and apologised for excesses during the Emergency," she said.

Meghwal's Diwali Traditions With Armed Forces

Furthermore, Meghwal noted that he was heading to the Nal Air Force station to continue his long-standing personal tradition of celebrating Diwali alongside frontline personnel from the Army, Air Force, and BSF who remain stationed away from their homes during the festival.

"This has become an integral part of my Diwali tradition for many years. I make it a point to spend the festival with the personnel of the Army, Air Force, BSF, and other paramilitary forces, such as those serving in Bikaner, who are unable to return to their homes or native regions for the holiday. That is why I am heading to the Nal Air Force station today to celebrate Diwali with our soldiers," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)