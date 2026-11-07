Trump Says US Holding Talks With Iran, Claims Victory
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States is in direct talks with Iran, asserting that Washington holds the upper hand after its confrontation with Tehran.
Pressed by reporters on what message he had for Iran, Trump said the US had prevailed over the country and was making headway in its dealings with the Iranian government.
“We beat Iran. We are doing very well with Iran, we’re talking to Iran,” said Trump.
The president also asserted that no American service members have been killed over the past six to seven months.
“We have the Hormuz Strait opening, doing more business than they’ve ever done with oil ... and we are talking to Iran,” he said.
Pressed by reporters on what message he had for Iran, Trump said the US had prevailed over the country and was making headway in its dealings with the Iranian government.
“We beat Iran. We are doing very well with Iran, we’re talking to Iran,” said Trump.
The president also asserted that no American service members have been killed over the past six to seven months.
“We have the Hormuz Strait opening, doing more business than they’ve ever done with oil ... and we are talking to Iran,” he said.
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