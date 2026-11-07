President Ilham Aliyev Attends Foundation-Laying Ceremonies For Buildings Of Garabagh University Library And Innovation Center (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the foundation-laying ceremonies for the buildings of the Library and Innovation Center of Garabagh University in Khankendi.
The information was confirmed in an official statement released by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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