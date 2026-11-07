Eureka Ergonomic Launches The Aurelia Collection Of Fluted Standing Desks And Coordinating Storage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --has recently introduced the Aurelia Collection, a new line of home office furniture that brings a consistent fluted design language to height-adjustable desks and coordinating storage pieces. The collection is now available through Eureka Ergonomic's online store.The lineup includes the Aurelia Fluted Standing Desk, offered in a Standard Narrow-Leg Version and a Pro with Storage Wide-Leg Version, together with the Aurelia 23 Modern File Cabinet and the Aurelia Storage Cabinet. Drawing on the vertical detailing of classical architectural columns, the pieces share light oak finishes, softly rounded edges, and metallic accents, allowing the desk and surrounding storage to be planned as a coordinated workspace rather than as separate purchases.The release reflects a shift in how home workspaces are furnished. As working from home becomes part of everyday routines, desks are increasingly placed in living rooms, bedrooms, and open-concept spaces, where materials, finishing details, and visual consistency with the surrounding interior are considered alongside height adjustment and everyday functionality.







Home Office Furniture: Function and Interior Design

Height-adjustable desks allow users to alternate between sitting and standing during the workday, whether answering emails, reviewing documents, or joining video calls. Changing posture at intervals can help reduce the discomfort and fatigue associated with remaining in one position for extended periods.

As working from home becomes part of everyday routines, office furniture is increasingly placed in living rooms, bedrooms, and open-concept spaces rather than being confined to a dedicated home office. Within that setting, a desk is expected to support daily tasks while also relating to the materials, finishes, and proportions of the surrounding interior. The Aurelia Fluted Standing Desk was developed around these two requirements, combining height-adjustable functionality with fluted leg detailing, a light oak finish, and carefully finished surfaces.

1. Classical Architecture as a Design Reference for the Aurelia Standing Desk

Desk designs differ in how they balance functional requirements with decorative detailing. Some keep surface detailing to a minimum, while others place greater emphasis on styling. The Aurelia Standing Desk draws on the columns of ancient Greek and Roman architecture, translating their vertical grooves into structured fluting on the desk legs. Metallic accents, softly rounded desktop edges, and a subtle wood grain are used alongside the fluting to form a consistent visual language across the desk.



Architectural Character Through Fluted Details



In classical architecture, the vertical grooves along a column create a visual rhythm and add depth and dimension to its overall form. Aurelia applies that same detailing to the desk legs, giving a structural support component a defined surface texture.

Rounded edges and a warm, light oak finish soften the overall appearance. The desktop, legs, and metallic accents each contribute a distinct material or form, without relying on additional ornament.



In a home workspace, the desk sits alongside walls, flooring, lighting, and storage pieces. The fluted detailing is scaled to remain visible at a distance while staying consistent with the proportions of the surrounding furniture.









Balancing Metallic Accents with Subtle Wood Grain



Aurelia combines fluted surfaces with metallic accents and a light oak wood-grain finish. The metal details introduce a contemporary element, while the grain pattern adds variation across the surfaces without strong contrast.

The wood grain is kept subtle, and the metallic accents are limited to defined areas of the desk. The architectural detailing, metal elements, and wood tones remain distinguishable from one another within a single design.

The same combination of materials is carried across the collection, so the desk and its coordinating storage pieces share a consistent set of finishes and construction details.

2. Materials, Finishing, and Construction Details

A design that includes fluted surfaces, visible wood grain, and multiple structural components depends on the consistency of its finishing work. For Aurelia, the fluting on the legs and the wood-grain surfaces are produced through separate processes that are aligned to give the finished desk a consistent appearance.

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Hand-Finished Fluted Details

The vertical grooves on the Aurelia desk legs are hand-sanded. Because the fluting is three-dimensional rather than a printed or applied pattern, sanding covers the recessed surfaces, the raised edges, and the transitions between them.

Groove spacing, the meeting points between raised and recessed surfaces, and the smoothness of the finished edges determine how the fluting reads in the final piece. The finished grooves are defined without sharp or rough edges.

The same treatment is applied across the legs so that the supports present a consistent profile on both sides of the desk.







One-Piece Vacuum Forming for a More Consistent Wood Grain Finish

Aurelia uses a one-piece vacuum-forming process for its wood-grain surfaces, producing a continuous grain pattern across the relevant components and reducing the visual breaks that can appear where separately applied finishes meet.

The approach is used with a light oak grain, where subtle variation adds depth without a high-contrast pattern. A continuous grain also connects the desktop, leg surfaces, and other visible components visually.

Because the finish is produced through a single process, the components share the same surface tone and texture across the assembled desk.

3. Height Adjustment and Everyday Performance



Alongside its materials and finishing, a height-adjustable desk is used through repeated daily adjustments. Stability during movement, operating noise, and the responsiveness of the controls are the main functional characteristics of the lifting system.

The Aurelia Standing Desk is designed for shared household use. Its dual-motor lifting system provides stable, quiet height adjustments that help limit movement of items such as drinks and monitors while reducing noise within the home. Three programmable height presets allow different family members to save and return to their preferred working heights with a single touch. A rebound function and an Anti-Collision system respond when obstacles are detected during movement, reducing the risk of contact with chairs, drawers, and other objects.







4. Coordinating Storage Within the Aurelia Collection

Documents, bills, contracts, printed materials, and everyday office supplies require dedicated storage. Without it, these items accumulate on the desktop and reduce the available work surface. The Aurelia Collection addresses this with two storage pieces designed to sit alongside the standing desk.

Both pieces repeat the collection's light oak finish and fluted detailing, so the storage and work surface are planned as parts of the same setup. The collection also includes two desk configurations, one of which integrates storage into the desk itself.







Matching File Cabinet: Bringing Everyday Storage into the Design

Eureka Ergonomic offers the Aurelia 23 Modern File Cabinet as a coordinating storage option for the Aurelia collection. It carries over the collection's light oak finish and signature fluted detailing, with softly rounded edges and integrated handles that follow the same design language as the desk. The cabinet is dimensioned and finished to sit alongside the desk as part of a coordinated arrangement.

The cabinet features two drawers, with the lower drawer equipped with hanging file rails for Letter-size hanging folders. Soft-close metal drawer slides control the opening and closing motion.

Placed beside the desk, the cabinet provides a designated location for frequently used documents and office supplies, keeping those items off the desktop while remaining within reach of the work area.

Aurelia Storage Cabinet: A Coordinated Look with Flexible Storage Options

The Aurelia Storage Cabinet applies the collection's signature oak finish and fluted detailing to a shelving unit. Rounded edges soften the cabinet's profile and reduce the risk of bumps and scrapes as people move around the room.

Built-in mounting holes and interlocking joints minimize exposed screws, giving the cabinet a seamless, integrated appearance. Its vacuum-formed surface carries a consistent, subtle wood grain, while the scratch-resistant, fade-resistant finish is designed to hold up to everyday use.

The cabinet also features open shelves arranged at varying heights. Its modular design allows different units to be combined according to room layout and storage needs. When two modules are paired, a dedicated alignment feature helps keep the overall setup straight and visually cohesive. From the standing desk to the coordinating storage cabinet, Aurelia uses a consistent set of finishes and details while allowing for different home office layouts and storage needs.







Aurelia Standing Desk Configurations

The Aurelia collection offers two configurations: the Standard Narrow-Leg Version and the Pro with Storage Wide-Leg Version. Both share the same desktop dimensions and height adjustment range. The differences are in the leg design and built-in storage.

Standard Version: A Lighter Look with More Open Space

The Standard version features 5.5-inch-wide legs, giving it a slimmer, more streamlined profile. The narrower legs leave more open space beneath the desktop, allowing for separate storage furniture or an unobstructed floor area in a living room, bedroom, or open-concept space.







Pro with Storage Version: A More Defined Look with Built-In Storage

The Pro with Storage version features 12.625-inch-wide legs and integrated storage. The wider legs give the desk a more substantial presence and make the fluted detailing more prominent. The additional storage provides a place for everyday office essentials, helping keep the desktop clear.

Both configurations offer the same desktop dimensions and height adjustment range. The difference is limited to leg width and the presence of integrated storage.







Conclusion | The Aurelia Collection

Home workspaces now place desks in shared living areas, where materials, finishing details, and overall design are considered alongside reliable height adjustment and convenient operation.

The Aurelia Fluted Standing Desk takes its inspiration from the vertical detailing of classical architectural columns. Through hand-finished fluting, vacuum-formed wood-grain surfaces, and carefully fitted components, it brings attention to both visual detail and surface quality. At the same time, its dual-motor lifting system, spacious desktop, and anti-collision technology support the practical demands of everyday work.

The Aurelia 23 Modern File Cabinet and the Aurelia Storage Cabinet extend the same design language into everyday storage, allowing the desk to become part of a more complete home office setup. Eureka Ergonomic indicates that further storage pieces are planned for the collection.

Together, the standing desk, file cabinet, and storage cabinet form a coordinated home office setup built around a shared set of materials, finishes, and construction details.

CONTACT: Ryan Hu,...