Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Leader PM Mannan Questioned For Second Day In Bribery Allegation Case

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 7 (IANS) The Madurai Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday continued questioning senior AIADMK functionary and former Deputy Mayor P.M. Mannan for the second consecutive day in connection with allegations of attempts to bribe ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislators in Tamil Nadu to destabilise the government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Mannan, who also serves as the AIADMK's deputy propaganda secretary, appeared before investigators at the Central Crime Branch office in Viswanathapuram, Madurai, following a court directive issued on Friday.

The investigation follows a complaint lodged by TVK legislator Madhar Badhurudeen, popularly known as Mustafa, who alleged that opposition functionaries had approached him with financial inducements to vote against the government during a proposed no-confidence motion.

Speaking to reporters at Madurai airport on Wednesday, Mustafa claimed that attempts were being made to engineer defections within the ruling party and undermine the stability of the Vijay administration.

The allegations triggered a political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling TVK accusing opposition parties of attempting to manipulate the legislative process through monetary inducements. Acting on Mustafa's complaint, the Central Crime Branch arrested Mannan on Friday morning and questioned him for more than eight hours under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Divya.

Investigators reportedly examined details of Mannan's mobile phone conversations, communication records and contacts to establish whether other political figures were involved in the alleged horse-trading attempt.

Following the interrogation, Mannan was produced before Special Judge R. Joseph Joy at the district court. During the proceedings, the judge questioned the circumstances surrounding Mannan's arrest, particularly why he had been taken into custody on November 6 when he had reportedly been summoned for questioning on November 7.

The court subsequently released Mannan on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and directed him to appear before the investigating officer again on Saturday.

Complying with the order, Mannan returned to the Central Crime Branch office on Saturday, where investigators resumed questioning him about the allegations and his reported communications with individuals connected to the case.

The investigation has assumed political significance amid accusations of efforts to weaken the TVK government. Police are examining the allegations to determine whether any organised attempt was made to influence legislators through financial inducements.