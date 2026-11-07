Adivi Sesh: Diwali Is No Longer About Lights And Celebrations, But About Being With Loved Ones

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh says his understanding of Diwali has evolved over the years, with the festival now holding greater significance in terms of family, togetherness and mindful celebrations.

The actor, who fondly remembers the excitement of sweets, new clothes, and festivities during childhood, told IANS that he now prefers lighting diyas over bursting crackers, citing their impact on animals and the environment.

Asked how his definition of Diwali has changed as he has grown older, Sesh told IANS:“Definitely. When you're younger, Diwali is about everything happening around you. The lights, the celebrations, the excitement. As you grow older, it becomes more about the people around you.”

He's realised the“real luxury” of Diwali.

“I've realised that the real luxury is having everyone you love under one roof, happy and healthy. I think that's what festivals are meant to remind us of. Life gets busy, people move to different places, and you don't always get to spend as much time together as you'd like. So when you do, those moments become really precious,” he said.

How different was Diwali growing up compared to how you celebrate it today?

Adivi said:“As kids, festivals were all about excitement. The holidays, the sweets, the new clothes, the whole atmosphere! You didn't really think about why everyone was celebrating. You just knew it was a happy time.”

He added:“As you grow older, I think you become more conscious of how your celebrations affect the world around you. I'm much more environmentally conscious now, and I'm particularly sensitive to how loud crackers affect animals.”

“Our pets get really disturbed by those sounds, and I know it's the same for so many animals outside. So today, I prefer lighting diyas and celebrating without all that noise. The excitement is still there, but I think the way I experience it has become a little more thoughtful.”