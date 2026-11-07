AWR Automotive Relocates Renault Showroom to a New Location on Sheikh Zayed Road
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) AWR Automotive, the flagship automotive company of the AW Rostamani Group, has relocated its Renault showroom to a new location on Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Manara, Dubai. The move establishes a new location for Renault in Dubai as AWR Automotive continues to develop its automotive offering in line with the brand’s evolving line-up.
The showroom features Renault models, allowing customers to explore the current range in one location. It also provides a base for the brand’s upcoming models, with the space supporting the introduction of future additions to the Renault line-up as they arrive in the UAE.
The relocation reflects AWR Automotive's commitment to maintaining a customer-focused retail experience while supporting the continued evolution of the brands it represents. Customers are invited to visit the relocated Renault showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Manara, Dubai, to discover the Renault cars.
The showroom features Renault models, allowing customers to explore the current range in one location. It also provides a base for the brand’s upcoming models, with the space supporting the introduction of future additions to the Renault line-up as they arrive in the UAE.
The relocation reflects AWR Automotive's commitment to maintaining a customer-focused retail experience while supporting the continued evolution of the brands it represents. Customers are invited to visit the relocated Renault showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Manara, Dubai, to discover the Renault cars.
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