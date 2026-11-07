Frontline Heroes Office: UAE Reinforces Its Global Leadership In Military Medicine

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE's hosting of the World Congress on Military Medicine, with the participation of 120 countries, reflects the country's prominent standing and its commitment to supporting international cooperation and advancing vital sectors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, November 2026: The Frontline Heroes Office commended the UAE's hosting of the 46th World Congress on Military Medicine, scheduled to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 9 to 13 November 2026, with the participation of more than 120 countries. The international gathering highlights the importance of exchanging expertise and coordinating efforts to advance military medicine and humanitarian healthcare systems, while strengthening medical readiness to address various challenges and exceptional circumstances.

The Office affirmed that hosting this prominent international event reflects the UAE's established position as a global hub for hosting specialised conferences and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise. This is underpinned by its advanced infrastructure, national talent and organisational capabilities, as well as its approach to supporting international cooperation and developing vital sectors, foremost among them healthcare and medical services that support humanitarian missions and operational activities. Hosting the Congress also provides an opportunity to strengthen partnerships among medical and military leaders and healthcare institutions from around the world.

Held every two years under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine since 1921, the World Congress on Military Medicine serves as an international platform for exchanging the latest knowledge, research, scientific experiences and professional practices in this field. This year's scientific programme includes specialised sessions on health and medical readiness, infectious diseases and mental health, preparedness for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks, as well as medical and surgical care in operational environments, trauma and burn medicine, medical evacuation, resuscitation and haemorrhage control. The programme also features workshops, professional meetings and an accompanying exhibition, providing participants with an opportunity to explore technological advancements, exchange expertise and build sustainable partnerships.

The Frontline Heroes Office concluded by highlighting that the event represents an important opportunity to shed light on the vital role played by frontline heroes in the healthcare sector, including military and civilian medical personnel, and their competence, readiness and commitment to protecting lives and delivering care under all circumstances.

The Office emphasised that strengthening international cooperation, exchanging expertise and investing in knowledge and modern medical technologies are fundamental pillars for enhancing the quality of healthcare, strengthening the capabilities of frontline heroes and developing their professional and operational competencies. These efforts reinforce their readiness to respond effectively to crises and disasters, support humanitarian efforts, and enhance the healthcare system's ability to address future challenges efficiently and effectively.