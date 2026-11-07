The Countdown Begins: PPP MENA Forum 2026 To Drive The Next Wave Of Public-Private Partnerships

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai prepares to welcome government leaders, investors and infrastructure specialists as the region accelerates private-sector participation in economic and social infrastructure development Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE: With just four days remaining until the 6th PPP MENA Forum 2026, attention is turning to Dubai as regional governments, investors and infrastructure specialists prepare to explore the next chapter of public-private partnerships (PPPs) across the Middle East and North Africa. Taking place on 10–11 November 2026 at Palazzo Versace Dubai, the Forum will bring together influential decisionmakers to examine how private capital, innovation and cross-sector collaboration can accelerate infrastructure development and support long-term economic growth.

As countries across the region pursue ambitious national development strategies, the role of public-private partnerships is becoming increasingly significant. From major transport and energy projects to healthcare, education, real estate and social infrastructure, governments are exploring new ways to engage private sector expertise, attract investment and deliver essential services more efficiently.

Against this evolving backdrop, the 6th PPP MENA Forum will provide a platform for stakeholders to move beyond policy discussions and focus on practical solutions, investment opportunities and successful partnership models capable of transforming regional infrastructure ambitions into tangible projects.

Held under the theme“A new era of opportunity: Building a stronger, more resilient MENA through PPPs,” the two-day gathering will examine the changing dynamics of infrastructure financing, procurement frameworks and project delivery, while highlighting emerging opportunities across both established and developing sectors.

Nasser Massoud, Founder & Managing Director, Concept Realisation, Chair of Social Sector PPPs Chapter, WAPPP, said:

“The opportunity before us is significant, but real progress will be defined by our ability to move from ambition to execution. Governments, investors, and industry leaders must work together to unlock the full potential of public-private partnerships. As we gather in Dubai for the 6th PPP MENA Forum, our focus must be on building the trust, investment confidence and strategic relationships necessary to deliver the infrastructure our region needs for the decades ahead.”

The Forum's agenda will explore strategic partnerships for economic growth, with dedicated discussions on energy, healthcare, real estate, logistics and social infrastructure. Particular attention will be given to the potential for PPPs to support education, sports facilities and essential public services, reflecting the expanding role of private-sector participation beyond traditional infrastructure projects.

The Forum will bring together representatives from government authorities, private-sector organisations, financial institutions and advisory firms, alongside infrastructure specialists and industry experts to exchange perspectives on regional PPP opportunities. Among the prominent speakers are Eng. Fahd Al Awadhi, Director of Sewerage and Recycled Water Projects Department, Dubai Municipality; Eng. Ahmed Al Hammadi, Financial Sustainability and Investment Director, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE; Asma Muhammad Al-Mousa, Acting General Manager, Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP); Atter Hannoura, Director, PPP Central Unit, Ministry of Finance, Egypt; Mme Saloua Saoudi, Head of the PPP Project Studies and Appraisal Unit, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Morocco; and Moustafa Fahour OAM, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Arada Capital

Beyond the conference sessions, the Forum will create opportunities for direct engagement between government authorities, project developers, financial institutions, investors and advisory firms, encouraging collaboration across the infrastructure investment ecosystem.