Wall Street Rout Spreads To Europe As US Jobs Data Puts Gulf Investors On Alert

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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European markets are facing another difficult session following Thursday's heavy selloff on Wall Street, with investors increasingly concerned that the recent correction in technology stocks could develop into a broader deterioration in risk appetite. The combination of elevated valuations, uncertainty around AI monetisation and persistently high Treasury yields continues to weigh on sentiment. Europe's lower exposure to technology has provided some protection in recent weeks, but the latest selling pressure highlights that the region is not immune to a wider repricing of risk. The key question is whether investors continue rotating away from US technology stocks or begin reducing equity exposure more broadly.

The standout risk today is the US jobs report, and the possibility that investors may still be underestimating how restrictive US monetary policy needs to become. Markets have been focused on the possibility of tighter AI regulation following the midterms, but the underlying economic picture also deserves attention. Resilient growth, stronger industrial activity and persistent inflation suggest the Fed may have less room to remain patient than investors anticipate. Labour market weakness has been one of the main arguments against further tightening, but if employment conditions prove more resilient than expected, markets could be forced to price a more aggressive rate path for 2027. That would be particularly challenging for technology stocks, where elevated valuations are already being questioned.

Economists expect roughly 60,000–65,000 new jobs, following September's modest increase of 29,000. A stronger-than-expected payrolls figure, particularly alongside firm wage growth, could reinforce expectations of further Fed tightening, pushing Treasury yields and the dollar higher. Conversely, weaker employment could ease rate expectations, although a sufficiently disappointing report might also deepen concerns about the economic outlook.

For investors in the Gulf, the implications extend well beyond Wall Street. With most GCC currencies pegged to the US dollar, regional central banks have historically tracked Fed policy closely, meaning a more hawkish US rate path could translate into tighter financing conditions across the region, from borrowing costs and bank lending to real estate. At the same time, a stronger dollar and a broader risk-off mood could weigh on oil prices and regional equity sentiment, even though Gulf markets have far less direct exposure to the technology valuations now under pressure in the US.

Ultimately, markets are facing the risk of a double repricing: weaker expectations for AI profitability alongside higher expectations for interest rates. The recent correction has already exposed the vulnerability of concentrated technology valuations, and a stronger labour market could remove one of the remaining arguments for a more cautious Fed. However, if incoming data ease inflation concerns without pointing to a significant slowdown, equities could find some stability.