Press Release: Jlc Industry Of Tomato Paste Sarl U Joins Fastercapital's Equitypilot To Scale Tomato Concentrate Production

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Demand for shelf-stable, locally produced tomato concentrate is rising across West Africa as processors and retailers seek reliable supply chains and reduced import dependence. Jlc... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lome, Togo & Dubai, UAE

Demand for shelf-stable, locally produced tomato concentrate is rising across West Africa as processors and retailers seek reliable supply chains and reduced import dependence. Jlc Industry Of Tomato Paste Sarl U aims to address seasonal volatility in fresh tomato supply and inadequate local processing capacity by establishing a dedicated unit to transform fresh tomatoes into concentrated paste for retail and industrial customers.

What the Startup Delivers?

JLC Industry Of Tomato Paste Sarl U, led by founder Mensah Selom Adjete Fulbert. Fulbert, will design, install, and operate a production line for concentrated tomato paste covering procurement of fresh tomatoes, heat-based concentration, quality control, and packaging for both consumer and B2B markets. The venture targets consistent product quality, improved shelf life, and reduced post-harvest losses for local growers through aggregation and contract farming relationships.

Why Now?

Regional supply chains and rising consumer demand favor locally produced tomato paste to replace costly imports. Advances in small-to-medium-scale processing equipment, combined with growing interest from regional distributors, create a timely opportunity to capture underserved market segments and support local agricultural value chains.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Through the EquityPilot program, FasterCapital will work with JLC INDUSTRY OF TOMATO PASTE SARL U to: – Finalize a phased execution plan for plant setup and commissioning. – Validate the sourcing strategy and initial supplier agreements with local tomato growers. – Strengthen commercial materials (pitch, sales, and quality assurance documentation) to engage early buyers. – Define measurable milestones for equipment procurement, staffing, and first production run.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support JLC INDUSTRY OF TOMATO PASTE SARL U through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Founder background

Founder MENSAH Selom A. Fulbert brings project-level planning for agro-processing and an understanding of local tomato production dynamics. The founder's experience informs the project's emphasis on farmer aggregation and quality-driven processing.

Ecosystem relevance

The initiative aligns with regional goals to strengthen food processing capacity, reduce post-harvest loss, and create upstream demand for smallholder tomato producers contributing to local jobs and value retention.

Next 90 Days

Jlc Industry Of Tomato Paste Sarl U and FasterCapital will prioritize selecting a site, securing equipment quotes, signing initial grower agreements, and engaging potential first customers. The program will monitor progress against defined execution milestones to prepare the startup for follow-on investor engagement and commercial launch.

About Jlc Industry Of Tomato Paste Sarl U

Jlc Industry Of Tomato Paste Sarl U (Founder: MENSAH Selom A. Fulbert) is a Togo-based startup focused on the production, transformation, and commercialization of concentrated tomato paste. The company's mission is to improve supply stability, reduce losses, and deliver consistent-quality tomato concentrate to regional markets.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.