Countdown To The Season Finale: Six Reasons Not To Miss The DP World Tour Championship
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) With six days to go until the DP World Tour Championship tees off at Jumeirah Golf Estates, fans have plenty to look forward to both on and off the Earth course from November 12-15. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The season finale of the DP World Tour and the final Rolex Series event of the year will crown the Race to Dubai champion on Sunday. Around the course, the Championship Village has food, entertainment and family activities across all four days. Here are six reasons to be there. The world's best players, up close Only the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World qualify for the Earth course. Eugenio Chacarra currently leads the Rankings after his victory at the DP World India Championship in Delhi. Patrick Reed and seven-time Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy are among those chasing him, with McIlroy bidding for an eighth Harry Vardon Trophy to draw level with Colin Montgomerie's record. Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood, US PGA Champion Aaron Rai and Open Champion Ryan Fox are also in the field. Fans can follow every shot across all four days and entry on Thursday November 12 is free with pre-registration. A front-row seat as the Race to Dubai is decided The Harry Vardon Trophy will be decided on the closing holes on Sunday, and the 17th is one of the best places to watch. Ticket+ gets fans into The Greatest Bar on Earth – powered by Axi. It includes a guaranteed spot in the shaded front section of the platform, with views of the 17th green and the 18th tee and fairway. Weekend Ticket+ is selling fast, so fans are encouraged to book early. A taste of the UAE's favourite eateries Come hungry. Some of the UAE's favourite eateries will be on site, with 17 vendors serving from 20 catering locations across the Championship Village and the 15th and 17th platforms:
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Grills and street food: burgers from Pickl and Soho Grill, steak and brisket from Brassa and The Little Fox, Texas BBQ from Crafty Fox, and tacos and nachos from La Patrona
World flavours: pizza from DRVN and Oro, Arabic favourites from Allo Beirut, Vietnamese street food from Vietnamese Foodies, French street food from Melt, British burritos from Yorkshire Burrito and international menus from Topgolf and Bota
Breakfast and healthy options: coffee and breakfast from Costa Coffee and Pret a Manger, açaí bowls from The Acai Spot and healthy grab-and-go from Bota Express
Sweet treats: ice lollies from House of Pops
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a bouncy castle and a car racing challenge
face painting and arts and crafts
bubble and magic shows
mascot, princess and character appearances
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