MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With six days to go until the DP World Tour Championship tees off at Jumeirah Golf Estates, fans have plenty to look forward to both on and off the Earth course from November 12-15. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The season finale of the DP World Tour and the final Rolex Series event of the year will crown the Race to Dubai champion on Sunday. Around the course, the Championship Village has food, entertainment and family activities across all four days. Here are six reasons to be there. The world's best players, up close

Only the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World qualify for the Earth course. Eugenio Chacarra currently leads the Rankings after his victory at the DP World India Championship in Delhi. Patrick Reed and seven-time Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy are among those chasing him, with McIlroy bidding for an eighth Harry Vardon Trophy to draw level with Colin Montgomerie's record.

Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood, US PGA Champion Aaron Rai and Open Champion Ryan Fox are also in the field. Fans can follow every shot across all four days and entry on Thursday November 12 is free with pre-registration. A front-row seat as the Race to Dubai is decided

The Harry Vardon Trophy will be decided on the closing holes on Sunday, and the 17th is one of the best places to watch. Ticket+ gets fans into The Greatest Bar on Earth – powered by Axi. It includes a guaranteed spot in the shaded front section of the platform, with views of the 17th green and the 18th tee and fairway. Weekend Ticket+ is selling fast, so fans are encouraged to book early. A taste of the UAE's favourite eateries

Grills and street food: burgers from Pickl and Soho Grill, steak and brisket from Brassa and The Little Fox, Texas BBQ from Crafty Fox, and tacos and nachos from La Patrona World flavours: pizza from DRVN and Oro, Arabic favourites from Allo Beirut, Vietnamese street food from Vietnamese Foodies, French street food from Melt, British burritos from Yorkshire Burrito and international menus from Topgolf and Bota Breakfast and healthy options: coffee and breakfast from Costa Coffee and Pret a Manger, açaí bowls from The Acai Spot and healthy grab-and-go from Bota Express Sweet treats: ice lollies from House of Pops

Come hungry. Some of the UAE's favourite eateries will be on site, with 17 vendors serving from 20 catering locations across the Championship Village and the 15th and 17th platforms:

Fans can also enjoy hops and grapes at outlets around the course. A full day out for the kids

a bouncy castle and a car racing challenge face painting and arts and crafts bubble and magic shows mascot, princess and character appearances

Dedicated kids zones are open on all four days. Activities include:

The biggest line-up comes on Family Day, Sunday November 15. Kids can also enjoy free ice lollies from House of Pops and join their parents for free golf lessons. Entertainment beyond the golf

The Championship Village keeps the action going all day, with big screens, trick-shot shows and live music. In the Skill Zone, fans can join free daily golf clinics from the Tommy Fleetwood Academy (clubs included), try their hand at F1 simulators and a basketball challenge, and take on two putting challenges, one with the chance to win embroidered merchandise. There are also free health checks, giveaways and electrolyte tastings from Humantra, while a free Five Iron Golf activation runs at The Greatest Bar on Earth on the 17th. Water stations will also be located around the course.

Saturday November 14 is Ladies Day. Highlights include free Pilates and a free beginners' golf clinic (both bookable in advance), two complimentary drinks from 11am and live music from Ark Angels after play. Great value for the whole family

Thursday November 12 is free for everyone with pre-registration. General Admission for Friday to Sunday starts from AED 60. Kids aged 17 and under go free on all four days, although their tickets must still be registered in advance. Groups of eight or more can save with discounted General Admission tickets. Once inside, much of the fun costs nothing extra, including golf lessons and clinics, trick-shot shows and the Skill Zone activations.

Premium experiences selling fast

Set on the 18th green, the Championship Chalet offers a front-row view of the conclusion of each round, with live cooking stations, breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. On the 16th green, the Earth Lounge provides a more relaxed setting to watch the closing stages unfold. Friday in the Earth Lounge and Sunday in the Championship Chalet are already sold out.

Following its successful launch last year, the 1st Tee Experience also returns as an add-on to General Admission, giving fans a dedicated viewing area overlooking the opening tee shots, with complimentary refreshments.