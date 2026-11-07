Russia Finalizes Crypto Trading Rules For Nov. 17 Launch

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Russia's central bank has finalized a framework that will allow regulated brokers and other intermediaries to sell select cryptocurrencies to retail investors, with trading set to begin for non-qualified participants on Nov. 17. The policy is designed to bring spot crypto activity under central bank oversight, while simultaneously tightening the rules around transactions outside approved channels.

Under the central bank's rules, retail investors classified as“non-qualified” can purchase up to 300,000 rubles worth of cryptocurrency annually-about $3,700-through each intermediary, including brokers, asset managers, and crypto exchange providers.“Qualified” investors are not subject to purchase limits, but all investors must pass a mandatory test before they can trade.

Starting Nov. 17, retail investors in Russia can buy Bitcoin, Ether, and Tether USDt via regulated intermediaries, subject to a Nov. 17 launch date. Non-qualified investors are capped at 300,000 rubles in annual crypto purchases per intermediary, while qualified investors face no such limit. All investors must complete a mandatory test before trading, adding a gatekeeping step to retail participation. Russia is also moving to reduce off-platform activity, including a planned prohibition on direct peer-to-peer crypto trading from July 1, 2027. Russia's broader licensing rollout aligns with preparations for cryptocurrency trading on MOEX, Russia's largest securities exchange.

Key takeawaysHow Russia's central bank rules will work from Nov. 17

The Bank of Russia's finalized rules open a path for retail access, but with clear guardrails. The approach is built around intermediaries-rather than direct access-so purchases are routed through entities such as brokers, asset managers, and crypto exchange providers that operate under the regulatory framework.

The central bank's framework distinguishes between investor categories. Non-qualified investors face an annual purchase limit of 300,000 rubles through each intermediary, whereas qualified investors are not constrained by purchase caps. In both cases, the system requires a mandatory test prior to trading, positioning knowledge/eligibility checks as a condition for participation.

The central bank's rules specify that Bitcoin (BTC ), Ether (ETH ), and Tether USDt (USDT) are eligible for public trading under the conditions laid out in the regulatory documents.

The regulatory timeline: from the crypto law to eligibility criteria

This retail access update builds on earlier legislative steps. Russia's regulated cryptocurrency market framework was set in motion by legislation signed by President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 4, establishing a system under central bank oversight. Coverage of that legislation described how the market would be regulated rather than left to unstructured activity.

A week after the law was signed, on Aug. 11, the Bank of Russia published draft regulations that outlined how cryptocurrencies would qualify for public trading. Those draft rules highlighted eligibility criteria based on market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and a requirement for at least five years of price history on foreign exchanges. The significance for investors is straightforward: the list of tradable assets is not arbitrary, and the central bank's methodology is intended to rely on objective market and historical indicators.

The law took effect Sept. 1. After that, the Bank of Russia authorized Sberbank-Russia's largest bank-to offer crypto exchange services in October. The expansion of regulated service providers matters because it determines how quickly retail investors can actually access the market through approved infrastructure.

MOEX's planned crypto launch signals institutional scaling

Russia's central bank move also arrives as the country's major market infrastructure prepares to widen its scope. According to MOEX-related preparations, Russia's largest securities exchange is set to launch cryptocurrency trading on Dec. 1.

As described in the lead-up to that launch, MOEX's plan begins with pilot transactions that initially offer the three cryptocurrencies-BTC, ETH, and USDT. For traders and institutional participants, the timing suggests that regulated retail access starting Nov. 17 will be paired with broader market infrastructure activity shortly afterward. MOEX's involvement is also relevant for liquidity expectations and execution venues, since securities exchanges typically provide more standardized trading and surveillance capabilities than fragmented retail access points.

Restrictions outside regulated channels: limits on P2P and payments

Even as Russia expands regulated crypto purchasing, it is also tightening the rules around activity outside the approved system. The central bank indicates that direct peer-to-peer crypto trading will be prohibited starting July 1, 2027. The intention appears to be reducing unregulated counterparty risk and consolidating activity within platforms that can be supervised.

In addition to the future P2P ban, the Bank of Russia also states that transfers from regulated digital accounts to self-custody wallets are already banned. Russia likewise maintains a prohibition on using cryptocurrency to pay for goods and services. Together, these restrictions shape how investors are likely to use crypto: trading may be allowed through regulated intermediaries, while custody and real-world payment utility remain constrained.

That split-access for buying and trading through regulated providers, versus tightening for off-platform transfers and payments-creates a clear regulatory philosophy. Investors who want flexibility in holding and using crypto may find the framework more restrictive than a fully open retail model, but the tradeoff is a formalized pathway to participation via supervised entities.

For readers, the practical question is how the“mandatory test” and the custody restrictions will affect day-to-day behavior. The framework encourages retail entry, but the inability to freely move assets into self-custody wallets (as stated) could influence market demand and user experience as soon as trading begins.

What to watch next

With regulated retail access due to begin Nov. 17 and MOEX's planned crypto launch on Dec. 1, the next developments will likely center on how quickly intermediaries onboard customers, how the central bank's investor testing is implemented in practice, and whether liquidity conditions evolve as trading expands beyond pilot activity. The July 1, 2027 peer-to-peer ban will also be a key milestone for anyone monitoring how Russia reshapes crypto activity over the longer term.

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