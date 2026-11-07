What do motorists want? Customers of the HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka and HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealerships have identified the most anticipated high-tech features in vehicles
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference took place in Beijing from October 21 to 23, 2026. The HONGQI brand represented in Russia by the HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka and HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealerships showcased new models and innovative technologies at the event. Specialists from these dealerships surveyed their clients to determine how relevant these features are to Russian motorists and whether they might serve as an additional incentive for purchasing a new vehicle.
The World Intelligent Connected Vehicles conference is the largest international industry event dedicated to the development of smart vehicles. Government and business representatives from various countries discussed technological cooperation, the harmonization of international standards for vehicle manufacturing, environmental sustainability and automotive components, as well as the practical implementation of an international regulatory framework for automated driving systems at the forum.
At the China FAW booth five HONGQI models were showcased ranging from a flagship sedan to a futuristic SUV. The new HONGQI H9 was taking center stage. It is the first sedan to feature the cutting-edge Huawei Qiankun ADS 5 intelligent driving system. The vehicle is equipped with an 896-line dual-beam LiDAR and 40 high-sensitivity sensors enabling it to detect objects as small as 14 centimeters in height at a distance of 120 meters even in low-light conditions, rain or fog. The HONGQI G919 SUV also made a strong impression on attendees. Each of its wheels is powered by an independent electric motor allowing the vehicle to perform on-the-spot turns or move laterally. Additionally, the brand’s electric lineup was represented by models from the Tiangong sub-brand: the Tiangong 08 crossover and the Tiangong 07 sedan. The latter of which supports ultra-fast charging.
China FAW showcased its latest developments in innovative automotive technologies and services at the conference. The HONGQI No. 1 automotive chip was among these. It is China’s first 5-nanometer multi-domain chip. It meets the highest functional safety standard ASIL-D. The HONGQI Sinan driver-assistance system also deserves special attention. It features an industry-first integrated sensor unit that combines a LiDAR and a camera. It utilizes a pair of redundant NVIDIA Thor-U chips delivering a combined computing power of over 1500 TOPS. The vehicle can detect potholes on the road from 250 meters away and navigate around them while the entire parking process can be initiated with a single voice command thanks to a multimodal neural network model.
Driver-assistance systems and intelligent assistants are poised to become the most sought-after future technologies among Russian customers according to a survey conducted at the HONGQI Avtodom Varshavka and HONGQI Avtodom Vostok dealerships. The study revealed a strong interest in advanced solutions. 90% of respondents expressed interest in a driver-assistance system capable of detecting obstacles at a distance and performing automatic parking. 47% of participants highlighted the ability to perform on-the-spot turns and lateral movement a feature implemented in the HONGQI G919. Additionally, 58% of customers prioritized ultra-fast electric vehicle charging, while 34% showed interest in hydrogen-powered propulsion systems. Furthermore, 75% of those surveyed look forward to an expanded HONGQI model lineup in Russia and indicated a willingness to consider purchasing new models from the brand. The specific vehicle variants presented at the conference are not currently available in the Russian market. You can purchase the gasoline-powered flagship sedan the HONGQI H9 at HONGQI AVTODOM dealerships.
"The HONGQI brand focuses on innovation and high-tech solutions, which make the driving experience more automated and safer. You can explore the flagship HONGQI H9 sedan today at the HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka and HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealerships. The vehicle combines comfort, sophisticated safety systems and modern driver-assistance services. We share our clients' interest in new technologies and invite everyone to visit our dealerships to experience the HONGQI H9 firsthand and be the first to learn about the arrival of new HONGQI models in Russia", - the AVTODOM Group press office commented.
The World Intelligent Connected Vehicles conference is the largest international industry event dedicated to the development of smart vehicles. Government and business representatives from various countries discussed technological cooperation, the harmonization of international standards for vehicle manufacturing, environmental sustainability and automotive components, as well as the practical implementation of an international regulatory framework for automated driving systems at the forum.
At the China FAW booth five HONGQI models were showcased ranging from a flagship sedan to a futuristic SUV. The new HONGQI H9 was taking center stage. It is the first sedan to feature the cutting-edge Huawei Qiankun ADS 5 intelligent driving system. The vehicle is equipped with an 896-line dual-beam LiDAR and 40 high-sensitivity sensors enabling it to detect objects as small as 14 centimeters in height at a distance of 120 meters even in low-light conditions, rain or fog. The HONGQI G919 SUV also made a strong impression on attendees. Each of its wheels is powered by an independent electric motor allowing the vehicle to perform on-the-spot turns or move laterally. Additionally, the brand’s electric lineup was represented by models from the Tiangong sub-brand: the Tiangong 08 crossover and the Tiangong 07 sedan. The latter of which supports ultra-fast charging.
China FAW showcased its latest developments in innovative automotive technologies and services at the conference. The HONGQI No. 1 automotive chip was among these. It is China’s first 5-nanometer multi-domain chip. It meets the highest functional safety standard ASIL-D. The HONGQI Sinan driver-assistance system also deserves special attention. It features an industry-first integrated sensor unit that combines a LiDAR and a camera. It utilizes a pair of redundant NVIDIA Thor-U chips delivering a combined computing power of over 1500 TOPS. The vehicle can detect potholes on the road from 250 meters away and navigate around them while the entire parking process can be initiated with a single voice command thanks to a multimodal neural network model.
Driver-assistance systems and intelligent assistants are poised to become the most sought-after future technologies among Russian customers according to a survey conducted at the HONGQI Avtodom Varshavka and HONGQI Avtodom Vostok dealerships. The study revealed a strong interest in advanced solutions. 90% of respondents expressed interest in a driver-assistance system capable of detecting obstacles at a distance and performing automatic parking. 47% of participants highlighted the ability to perform on-the-spot turns and lateral movement a feature implemented in the HONGQI G919. Additionally, 58% of customers prioritized ultra-fast electric vehicle charging, while 34% showed interest in hydrogen-powered propulsion systems. Furthermore, 75% of those surveyed look forward to an expanded HONGQI model lineup in Russia and indicated a willingness to consider purchasing new models from the brand. The specific vehicle variants presented at the conference are not currently available in the Russian market. You can purchase the gasoline-powered flagship sedan the HONGQI H9 at HONGQI AVTODOM dealerships.
"The HONGQI brand focuses on innovation and high-tech solutions, which make the driving experience more automated and safer. You can explore the flagship HONGQI H9 sedan today at the HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka and HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok dealerships. The vehicle combines comfort, sophisticated safety systems and modern driver-assistance services. We share our clients' interest in new technologies and invite everyone to visit our dealerships to experience the HONGQI H9 firsthand and be the first to learn about the arrival of new HONGQI models in Russia", - the AVTODOM Group press office commented.
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