The Journey to God By Gary Rodriguez Invites Readers to Discover God’s Personal Call to Faith and Grace
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) New Christian nonfiction book by Gary Rodriguez explores the many ways God meets people, through dramatic moments, quiet awakenings, and the promise of redemption.
What if God has been reaching out to you in ways you never recognized?
In The Journey to God: God’s Unique Way of Encountering Each of Us, author Gary Rodriguez offers a welcoming, Bible-based exploration of God’s pursuit of the human heart. This new Christian nonfiction book speaks to readers who feel unworthy, spiritually distant, or exhausted by the pressure to earn God’s favor.
Rodriguez examines the journey from creation and humanity’s fall in Eden to the saving work of Jesus Christ, showing that faith is not a formula or a performance. Through the lives of biblical figures including Rahab, Peter, Zacchaeus, Nicodemus, and Esther, The Journey to God reminds readers that no history is too broken and no person is beyond the reach of God’s mercy.
The book also explores the many ways people come to faith. For some, the encounter is sudden and life-changing; for others, it arrives gradually through questions, hardship, curiosity, or a growing awareness of God’s presence. At its heart, The Journey to God encourages readers to stop striving for worthiness and accept the grace that is already being offered.
“God is not waiting for people to become worthy before they come to Him,” the book’s central message affirms. “He is calling them to come as they are.”
Written for new believers, returning Christians, and anyone seeking a closer relationship with Christ, The Journey to God offers an accessible path toward surrender, forgiveness, and Spirit-led living.
Gary Rodriguez is an Amazon bestselling author, executive coach, and consultant specializing in organizational development and conflict resolution. He previously held senior leadership roles in radio broadcasting, including as one of the original station managers of Infinity Broadcasting, and later served as president of a nonprofit organization. A U.S. Army veteran, Rodriguez was recognized as the youngest Drill Instructor in Army history at age 18 and was awarded the Silver Star for valor while serving in a combat zone. His previous books include Purpose-Centered Public Speaking, its companion workbook, Overcoming the Fear of Public Speaking, and the novel Stranded in the Wild.
The Journey to God: God’s Unique Way of Encountering Each of Us is available now in eBook format through Amazon.
Book Details
•Title: The Journey to God: God’s Unique Way of Encountering Each of Us
•Author: Gary Rodriguez
•Publisher: Becoming What God Intended Ministries
•Publication Date: August 28, 2026
•ISBN: 9781732523630
•Genres: Christian Nonfiction, Christian Living, Religion & Spirituality, Spiritual Growth, Inspirational Christian
•Facebook: The Journey to God -
What if God has been reaching out to you in ways you never recognized?
In The Journey to God: God’s Unique Way of Encountering Each of Us, author Gary Rodriguez offers a welcoming, Bible-based exploration of God’s pursuit of the human heart. This new Christian nonfiction book speaks to readers who feel unworthy, spiritually distant, or exhausted by the pressure to earn God’s favor.
Rodriguez examines the journey from creation and humanity’s fall in Eden to the saving work of Jesus Christ, showing that faith is not a formula or a performance. Through the lives of biblical figures including Rahab, Peter, Zacchaeus, Nicodemus, and Esther, The Journey to God reminds readers that no history is too broken and no person is beyond the reach of God’s mercy.
The book also explores the many ways people come to faith. For some, the encounter is sudden and life-changing; for others, it arrives gradually through questions, hardship, curiosity, or a growing awareness of God’s presence. At its heart, The Journey to God encourages readers to stop striving for worthiness and accept the grace that is already being offered.
“God is not waiting for people to become worthy before they come to Him,” the book’s central message affirms. “He is calling them to come as they are.”
Written for new believers, returning Christians, and anyone seeking a closer relationship with Christ, The Journey to God offers an accessible path toward surrender, forgiveness, and Spirit-led living.
Gary Rodriguez is an Amazon bestselling author, executive coach, and consultant specializing in organizational development and conflict resolution. He previously held senior leadership roles in radio broadcasting, including as one of the original station managers of Infinity Broadcasting, and later served as president of a nonprofit organization. A U.S. Army veteran, Rodriguez was recognized as the youngest Drill Instructor in Army history at age 18 and was awarded the Silver Star for valor while serving in a combat zone. His previous books include Purpose-Centered Public Speaking, its companion workbook, Overcoming the Fear of Public Speaking, and the novel Stranded in the Wild.
The Journey to God: God’s Unique Way of Encountering Each of Us is available now in eBook format through Amazon.
Book Details
•Title: The Journey to God: God’s Unique Way of Encountering Each of Us
•Author: Gary Rodriguez
•Publisher: Becoming What God Intended Ministries
•Publication Date: August 28, 2026
•ISBN: 9781732523630
•Genres: Christian Nonfiction, Christian Living, Religion & Spirituality, Spiritual Growth, Inspirational Christian
•Facebook: The Journey to God -
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