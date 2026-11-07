Sony And Paralympian Zak Skinner Spotlight Accessible Photography In New Through Their Lens Collection

Shot in Madeira's Ribeira Brava valley, this photo of a long jumper mid-air combines Zak's journey as a Paralympic athlete with his work in the creative space as a photographer. | © Zak Skinner | Sony A7 V + FE 85mm F1.8 lens

Shot directly behind the athlete, this image emulates the perspective of Zak's nystagmus (involuntary movement of his eyes, often characterised by a constant shake from left to right). High effort activities, like representing Great Britian as a T13 100 P

British Paralympian and photographer Zak Skinner holds his Sony camera beside an athletics track, bringing together the two worlds at the heart of his Through Their Lens collection: elite sport and photography. | © Zak Skinner | Sony α7R V + FE 85mm F1.8

The British Paralympic athlete and photographer's 10-image collection explores how his visual impairment influences the way he sees the world.

- Zak SkinnerUNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sony Europe and British Paralympic athlete, photographer and videographer Zak Skinner have today unveiled a new Through Their Lens photography collection. Moving from the long-jump pit to the studio, the series brings together Zak's experiences as an athlete and a creator, exploring how his visual impairment influences the way he sees the world.Now in its second year, Through Their Lens celebrates the work of blind and partially sighted photographers to show how technology can help reduce barriers and empower creatives to realise their potential. Following last year's collaboration with Gary Williamson, this latest collection puts Zak's creative perspective at its heart, inviting audiences to discover the person behind the sporting achievements.Born completely blind before gaining some sight at the age of two, Zak has ocular albinism, a genetic eye condition characterised by vision abnormalities. His experience includes reduced visual acuity and nystagmus which causes involuntary eye movements and photophobia, or sensitivity to light. Zak competes in both track and field events, having represented Great Britain at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games and 2023 World Para Athletics Championships. Alongside his athletics career, he works as a photographer and videographer with a particular focus on sport.Zak's collection draws on the relationship between movement, light and the way he sees. Opening with athletics images before moving into studio photography, it uses techniques such as slower shutter speeds and creative lighting to interpret aspects of his experience. The journey from the track to the studio also explores the identities and interests of athletes beyond their sport.“Most people know me as an athlete, but photography and filmmaking are a big part of my life too. This collection brings those two worlds together. I wanted to start somewhere familiar, on the track, and then show a different side of what I do behind the camera,” said Zak Skinner.“My sight affects how I work with light and movement, so I wanted to explore that in the photographs. Having a camera that I can set up around the way I work means I can spend more time thinking about the image I want to make. I hope people look at the collection and see the ideas and the work that have gone into it and perhaps feel encouraged to pick up a camera themselves.”To explore his experience of nystagmus, Zak positioned himself directly behind an athlete on the track. Using a slow shutter speed, he introduced motion blur while keeping elements of the scene in focus, before subtly rotating the images so the track lines appeared at an angle. Together, these techniques interpret the disorientation he can experience when his involuntary eye movements intensify during physical exertion.Technology That Supports the Creative ProcessA longtime Alpha user, Zak captured his Through Their Lens collection using his own Alpha 7 V Full-Frame Hybrid Camera, alongside an Alpha 7R V high-resolution camera. Across the ten images, he used the cameras' capabilities to bring his creative perspective to life, from capturing movement on the track to experimenting with lighting and composition in the studio.Each photo in the series brings his unique perspective to life, with a full creative overview available atWorking with the Alpha 7 V and Alpha 7R V cameras, Zak adapted the controls to suit his way of shooting. Central to his workflow was Enlarge Screen, which made settings easier to read and adjust. By assigning the function to a custom button, he could access it with a single press, making it easier to work quickly and intuitively.For outdoor shoots, where background noise can make spoken information difficult to hear, Enlarge Screen was his primary accessibility tool. In quieter studio environments, he also made use of Screen Reader. Customisable buttons and dials, alongside the cameras' tactile controls, allowed Zak to navigate settings by touch, giving him greater flexibility to focus on the creative process rather than the technology itself.“As one of the world's leading digital imaging brands, we have a responsibility to make photography and videography more accessible by reducing product barriers to creativity. This means understanding the different ways people use our technology and developing tools that adapt to their needs Their Lens shows what this means in practice, giving photographers like Zak the freedom to focus on their creative vision and tell stories from their own unique perspective,” said Joe Clark-Jones, Accessibility Promotions Lead at Sony Europe.Sony has worked with blind and partially sighted people and their representative organisations, including the UK's Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), on multiple projects to help make its products and photography more accessible.Robin Spinks, RNIB Head of Inclusive Design, said, ​ "Zak's collection is a great example of the creativity and talent within the blind and partially sighted community. Zak's work and his understanding of the process behind it can help challenge assumptions about who can enjoy photography and pursue it professionally. Features such as screen readers and enlarged menus can make a practical difference to how people with sight loss use a camera. It's encouraging to see Sony continuing to develop these tools and showcasing photographers who use them. We hope this collection encourages more blind and partially sighted people to explore photography and share their own perspectives.”View Zak Skinner's Through Their Lens collection.

W Communications (PR agency)

Sony Electronics Europe

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Sony and Paralympian Zak Skinner spotlight accessible photography in new Through Their Lens collection News Provided By W Communications November 07, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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