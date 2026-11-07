Karnataka CM, Cong President Hariprasad Discuss Political Developments With Leaders At Lop Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Diwali Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, and Karnataka Congress President and MLC, B.K. Hariprasad, on Saturday said he attended a Diwali Milan gathering organised at the residence of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi.

Both leaders shared photographs with Rahul Gandhi and national leaders at the the Diwali Milan.

Hariprasad said he extended special Diwali greetings to Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during the gathering.

The Karnataka Congress chief said the event was attended by senior Congress leaders, Members of Parliament and other prominent leaders from different states across the country.

He said he held cordial discussions with several party leaders present at the gathering and exchanged views on the prevailing political developments in the country.

The Diwali Milan provided an opportunity for Congress leaders from different states to interact and discuss the current political situation, Hariprasad said in his statement.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Priyanka Gandhi were among the prominent leaders present at the special gathering, where Congress leaders exchanged festive greetings and held informal discussions on political developments.

Responding to questions from the media in New Delhi on Friday late night in Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said,“Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has conveyed Diwali greetings to party leaders and workers, spreading a message of unity, peace and love.”

Responding to questions about his discussions with Rahul Gandhi and the current political developments, Shivakumar said Rahul Gandhi's political campaign was not merely a personal campaign.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi's political campaign, Shivakumar said,“This is not Rahul Gandhi's personal campaign. It is the campaign of the country and the voice of the people.”

“The Congress party gave the country freedom, democracy and the Constitution. As the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi is protecting the Constitution, democracy and the rights of the people,” he said.

“The history of the Congress is the history of the country, and the strength of the Congress is the strength of the country. Whenever the Congress party has been in power, it has ensured that everything is shared equally among every section of society. Continuing this tradition is our greatest strength,” Shivakumar said.

Responding to a question about linking voter IDs with beneficiary schemes, the Chief Minister said,“We have many issues to discuss. I am also part of the government, and there are several aspects that need to be discussed on this matter. I will speak about it after the discussions.”