Rajasthan AQI Worsens As Winter Sets In, Sawai Madhopur Records Highest Pollution Level

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 7 (IANS) Air pollution levels are rising across Rajasthan with the onset of winter, with several cities recording poor air quality and Sawai Madhopur emerging as the most polluted city in the state with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 306, according to the latest air quality bulletin.

Sawai Madhopur's AQI placed it in the 'very poor' category, with PM2.5 identified as the primary pollutant, raising concerns about respiratory health, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Several other cities also reported poor air quality. Bikaner recorded an AQI of 273, followed by Dausa (232), Churu (231), Sikar (227), Nagaur (225), Alwar (224), Jhunjhunu (224), Karauli (215), Sri Ganganagar (213), Jaisalmer (210) and Jaipur (207). PM10 was identified as the major pollutant in Bikaner.

A number of cities remained in the moderate category, with AQI readings between 101 and 200. Tonk recorded an AQI of 196, Jodhpur 192, Hanumangarh 186, Deeg 185, Pali 184, and Bharatpur 179. Other cities, including Jhalawar, Kota, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Bhilwara, Udaipur and Sirohi, also reported moderate pollution levels.

According to standard AQI classifications, readings between 201 and 300 fall under the 'poor' category and can cause breathing discomfort, especially among people with existing respiratory ailments. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are categorised as 'very poor' and may lead to respiratory illnesses upon prolonged exposure.

Children, senior citizens, and people suffering from asthma, lung and heart diseases are particularly vulnerable to deteriorating air quality. With pollution levels rising across the state, authorities have advised residents to limit prolonged outdoor exposure, especially in areas reporting poor and very poor air quality.

Due to poor air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Rajasthan government has also banned construction and demolition activities in its districts close to the national capital.