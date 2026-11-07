Press Release: Fastercapital's Launchup: Mia And Mai Reports New Global Milestones

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Mia and Mai Luxury, the South African luxury house behind the“Controlled Ultra-Luxury” model, is reporting a series of operational and commercial milestones as it advances on the... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Cape Town, South Africa & Dubai, UAE

Mia and Mai Luxury, the South African luxury house behind the“Controlled Ultra-Luxury” model, is reporting a series of operational and commercial milestones as it advances on the global stage with ongoing support from FasterCapital ( ) through Launchup. Recent progress includes surpassing $300 million in total retail sales, a $500 million valuation, standardized fulfillment processes, and $682,000 in high-value revenue between November and January.

Concise second paragraph (editor-friendly nut graf) With continued collaboration from FasterCapital through Launchup, Mia and Mai's current execution focus is on fulfillment optimization, global marketing reinvestment, and private-client order management as the company scales its international footprint.

Update Summary

Mia and Mai is reporting execution-led progress across revenue, valuation, operations, and market positioning. The company highlights its status as the first African luxury brand competing in the global luxury market, continued international private-client demand, and a standardized 7-step luxury order lifecycle designed to maintain quality while supporting growth.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing collaboration in this phase includes: – Milestone planning and execution follow-up aligned with the startup's global rollout – Fundraising readiness support and valuation advisory as the business refines equity positioning – Pitch and communication refinement for investor and private-client materials – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders to accelerate supply chain and fulfillment options – Strategic prioritization and market positioning support for international expansion efforts

What the Startup Delivers?

Mia and Mai offers artisanal footwear and luxury goods under a Controlled Ultra-Luxury model that emphasizes craftsmanship, limited-volume pre-orders, and white-glove service for private clients. Operational improvements now include a seven-step order lifecycle and reinforced quality assurance processes to protect brand integrity across international deliveries.

Current Execution Priorities

The company's current priorities are ongoing fulfillment optimization to handle higher-value orders, reinvesting in global marketing to sustain momentum, refining private-client services, and operationalizing supply-chain improvements to support international delivery consistency.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Mia and Mai through Launchup. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

Ecosystem relevance

Mia and Mai's progress signals growing visibility for African luxury craftsmanship within global markets. By reporting substantial retail sales and establishing presence in key luxury hubs, the company contributes to a broader regional narrative where differentiated manufacturing, storytelling, and private-client services are creating export-ready luxury offerings from Africa.

Customer validation

Recent commercial indicators underline customer demand for Mia and Mai's model: $682,000 in high-value revenue across a single seasonal window, strong pre-order activity for elite footwear, and ongoing international private-client demand. These operational signals are guiding near-term investments in fulfillment and client service.

About Mia and Mai

Mia and Mai is a South African luxury brand operating a Controlled Ultra-Luxury model that blends artisanal footwear craftsmanship with white-glove client services. The company reports over $300 million in total retail sales to date, a $500 million valuation, and ongoing international demand as it refines fulfillment and marketing for a growing private-client list.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including Launchup, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.