Press Release: Industrial Fishery Sarl Reports User Growth, Product Deployment, And Pilot Traction With Ongoing Fastercapital Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Industrial Fishery Sarl, an existing participant in FasterCapital 's program, today reported progress across product, commercial pilots, and user growth as it advances its... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

line Yaoundé, Cameroon & Dubai, UAE

Industrial Fishery Sarl, an existing participant in FasterCapital's program, today reported progress across product, commercial pilots, and user growth as it advances its operational objectives in Cameroon. With ongoing support from FasterCapital to refine execution and fundraising readiness, the company deployed new platform features, opened active negotiations for three-month pilot contracts, and registered a rise in active users tied to improved processing efficiency.

Concise second paragraph (editor-friendly nut graf) FasterCapital continues to support Industrial Fishery Sarl through Launchup with a focus on milestone planning and execution follow-up as the startup concentrates on product rollout and pilot delivery. This ongoing collaboration is aligned to the company's current execution priorities and operational scaling.

What the Startup Delivers?

Industrial Fishery Sarl is deploying product features designed to streamline investment processing and improve user experience for stakeholders in the commercial fishing sector. The platform aims to reduce administrative wait times and support partner firms through trial deployments that validate operational benefits during real-world pilot periods.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution to Industrial Fishery Sarl includes: – Milestone planning and execution follow-up to track progress against targets – Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement as needed – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate – Strategic prioritization and market positioning support during this phase

Current Execution Priorities

The startup's current priorities are operational and execution-focused: complete three-month pilot tests with partner firms, monitor and validate efficiency gains from recent feature deployments, and scale user acquisition under a new marketing lead. The team has onboarded Nicolas Dufourcq as Marketing Manager to scale acquisition and support pilot conversion efforts.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Industrial Fishery Sarl through Launchup. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.' (Hesham Zreik: heshamzreik)

Current Evidence and Traction

– Active Users: 214 (milestone reached; +19% week-over-week) – Efficiency: 20% reduction in waiting time for investment processing – Pipeline: Active negotiations and signatures for 3-month pilot tests in progress – Market signal: Cited as an“innovation to watch” in global VC reports; product deployment has attracted heightened investor interest

About Industrial Fishery Sarl

Industrial Fishery Sarl is a Cameroon-based startup focused on improving operational efficiency in fisheries investment and management through digital tools. The company develops platform features that aim to reduce processing delays and support pilot engagements with industry partners to validate value in live settings.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including Launchup, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow. Learn more at FasterCapital.