MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton reeled in Francesco Laporta to share the lead heading into the weekend at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Italian Laporta had led after a brilliant 62 on day one but a 70 in round two at Yas Links left the door ajar and close friends Hatton and Rahm took advantage.

Hatton carded a 65, two shots fewer than Rahm, and the pair will now both head into the weekend at 12 under alongside Laporta looking for a record sixth Rolex Series victory.

“It's going to be hard to ever find a golf course in better shape than this one,” said Rahm.

“It's phenomenal what they've been able to do. The greens are all perfect. When you give some of the best players in the world perfect greens and fairways that are firm, unless the wind conditions get crazy, you're going to have some close scores, and that's what we're seeing on this course here.

“Overall, the golf course can be quite tricky, especially with certain pin locations, slopes. You can put yourself in difficult spots. But it's been quite calm, and that's what's allowed us to be aggressive.”

Rory McIlroy is hoping to join them to join them on five and he carded a 63 to sit one shot back alongside Pole Adrian Meronk and English pair Sam Bairstow and Matt Jordan.

“I did everything well again,” said McIlroy.“I drove the ball well. I hit my irons well. I putted a little bit better. I saw a few more putts go in, which is something that I haven't been seeing for the last couple of months.

“I finished second at Wentworth. Felt like if I had holed any putts at the weekend, I could have walked away with the win there. Struggled on the greens in India.

“But did some work with Brad Faxon last week and feel like I'm in a better spot with it. I definitely saw some encouraging signs on the greens today.”

The Northern Irishman is also hunting an eighth Race to Dubai title and with leader Eugenio Chacarra back on three under, he is well positioned to advanace his cause on that front.

Away from the course, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, staged by the DP World Tour and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, offers a full programme of family entertainment and live music. In celebration of the UAE Year of the Family, this year's Family Weekend takes place across both Saturday and Sunday, while children aged 17 and under go free throughout tournament week.

Every ticket includes access to the Future Falcons Kids' Zone, which features a bouncy castle, face painting, bubble shows, giant games and interactive activities. Young golfers can enjoy free golf lessons, and fans of all ages can watch live trick-shot shows just steps away from some of the world's best players.

The Championship Village will also feature sports and sponsor activations, big screens, a long putt challenge, interactive golf challenges and photo opportunities. Roaming performers, stilt walkers, giant ball walkers and glitter artists will add to the festival atmosphere throughout the week.

Fans who can't make it to Yas Links this week can still catch the action. As well as the usual broadcast partners, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship and the DP World Tour Championship can be bought and streamed online in the Middle East via Recast at . Viewers can buy individual rounds or a four-day Championship Pass.