MENAFN - Mid-East Info) More than AED 3 million in prize money up for grabs as championship returns to Mubadala Arena from November 9 to 21 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, November: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation announced the completion of preparations for the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship during a press conference held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The championship will take place at Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City, from November 9 to 21, with more than 10,000 athletes from 130 countries set to compete across various age groups and divisions for a total prize pool of more than AED 3 million. More than 5,000 athletes are expected to travel from outside the UAE to take part.

The press conference was attended by H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; H.E. Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Federation; Mohammed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Board Member of the Federation and Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation; Nasser Khamis Al Marri, Director of the Olympic Sports Department at Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Engineer Khalid Ahmed Al Zafin Al Muhairi, Head of the Traffic Engineering and Road Safety Department at Abu Dhabi Police; Yaqoub Al Saadi, Head of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels; Fouad Darwish, CEO and Managing Director of Palms Sports; Saed Hijazi Salameh, General Manager of Sales at Premier Motors; Fahad Al Shaer, Head of Islamic Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank; and Dr. Hamda Al Neyadi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at PureHealth.

The press conference outlined the Federation's preparations for the championship and its coordination with strategic partners to provide logistics, security, healthcare and media services, ensuring the event is ready to welcome athletes and spectators from around the world.

H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said:“The championship's international success shows the results of the UAE's long-term investment in sport and athletes, thanks to the continued support of our wise leadership. Over the past 18 years, the championship has become one of the major events on the international jiu-jitsu calendar, bringing together some of the best athletes, clubs and academies from around the world.

“The championship has achieved a lot over the years, and we have a responsibility to keep improving it. We always aim to raise the competition standards and provide a special experience for everyone taking part. Every year, we build on what we have learned from previous editions and work to meet the expectations of the international jiu-jitsu community, while while further reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global centre for the sport.”

Al Dhaheri added:“This year, 54% of participants are coming from outside the UAE, while 46% are from within the country. These figures show the championship's strong international appeal.

“The championship also plays an important role in developing UAE athletes. It gives them the chance to compete against some of the best in the world, gain valuable experience and build stronger connections with the international jiu-jitsu community.”

A panel discussion featuring former champions and technical experts was also held during the press conference. Faisal Al Ketbi, former UAE jiu-jitsu champion; Sergio Omezzolo, the championship's Technical Manager; Brazilian athlete Jefferson Goteu; and UAE national team athlete Asma Al Hosani discussed the championship's growth, their experiences and expectations for the upcoming edition.

Al Ketbi said:“I first competed in this championship in 2009 as a blue belt and later went on to compete as a black belt. The level of competition has improved a lot over the years, and I am proud to have been the first Emirati to win a brown belt gold medal here.

“The continued support of our wise leadership has helped jiu-jitsu grow, with more athletes, clubs and academies taking part in the sport. The championship has become an important event for some of the world's best athletes, and I am happy to share my experience with the next generation of UAE national team athletes.”

Sergio Omezzolo said:“The championship keeps growing every year, both in terms of competition and organisation. This year, we expect more than 5,000 athletes to come from outside the UAE. The growing number of academies and different styles of jiu-jitsu show how much the sport has developed worldwide. We keep improving our rules and systems to support this growth, and I am confident our teams are ready to deliver another successful edition.”

Brazilian athlete Jefferson Goteu said:“I am proud to compete in this championship. I first took part as a blue belt and have continued competing here through to black belt level. Abu Dhabi is a special place for Brazilian athletes because of the high level of competition and how much UAE athletes have improved over the years.”

UAE national team athlete Asma Al Hosani said:“My goal this year is to win the gold medal. In 2024, I became the first Emirati woman to reach the final of the professional brown/black belt division, and I want to build on that achievement.

“We are fortunate to have the continued support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. Three UAE national team athletes, Maryam Al Ali, Al Anoud Al Harbi and myself, have been shortlisted for the Best Emirati Female Athlete category at the Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award. This shows how much women's jiu-jitsu has grown in the UAE and what Emirati women can achieve.”