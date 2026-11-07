Qatar Airways Unveils Onboard Signature Music Created In Partnership With Award-Winning Composer Hans Zimmer

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The airline's passengers can experience the new composition onboard from today Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways today unveiled its new onboard signature music, created in partnership with world-renowned composer Hans Zimmer.

Inspired by Qatar and its culture, Qatar Airways' new onboard music brings a distinctive sound identity to the passenger experience through its collaboration with the iconic composition of Hans Zimmer. The music is also featured on the 'Burgundy Symphony' album, a bespoke five-track album that encapsulates the airline's wider sound identity and signature sound elements.

The collaboration brings together Zimmer's acclaimed cinematic storytelling and Qatar Airways' commitment to delivering memorable experiences, creating a recognisable sound that reflects the emotions, moments and memories that define travel.

The launch was celebrated at Hans Zimmer's highly-anticipated concert in Doha on 6 November, where audiences were given an exclusive first look at the story behind the collaboration through a specially created film on the creative process and inspiration behind Burgundy Symphony, alongside a preview of the music. Qatar Airways passengers can experience the new composition onboard from today.

The Burgundy Symphony album captures the rhythm of travel through five original tracks, each reflecting a different stage of the journey:

Dawn opens the collection with a sense of anticipation and possibility experienced when stepping beyond the daily routine and discovering new horizons.

Dusk reflects the tranquillity of flight as daylight fades and travellers are carried above the clouds beneath a sky illuminated by stars.

The Orchard introduces a restorative pause, inspired by moments of calm and reflection amidst the pace of everyday life. The inspiration for the composition is drawn from the sense of escape offered by the ORCHARD – one of Hamad International Airport's most distinctive passenger experiences.

Homecoming reflects the quiet gift of returning home and the small but lasting ways travel enriches life. The track encapsulates the adventure continues beyond touchdown, with memories of places and skies keeping moments of wonder alive long after the journey ends.

An Ode to Qatar, concludes the album with a tribute to the nation's rich heritage and forward-looking vision. The piece brings together a sense of history, culture, and ambition, reflecting a country where tradition and progress exist in harmony.

Following the unveiling, Burgundy Symphony is now available on the Qatar Airways YouTube channel, inviting audiences around the world to experience Hans Zimmer's original compositions inspired by the journey of travel and the spirit of Qatar Airways. Listeners can explore the collection at:

About Qatar Airways:

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways continues to be synonymous with excellence, receiving for the 13th time Skytrax's 'World's Best Business Class' award, and the 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge' for the eighth time. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways is now the 14-time winner of the 'Best Airline in the Middle East' award. The airline has advanced its services across the Middle East this winter season, increasing its daily flights by 14 per cent.

Along with continuing to retain its 5-Star Airline Rating, Qatar Airways has received a global-first recognition of the 'World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi' by Skytrax this year. The accolade recognises Qatar Airways' Starlink connectivity rollout on over 150 widebody aircraft, connecting more than 25 million passengers to date with up to 340 daily Starlink-enabled flights. Globally, Qatar Airways remains the unprecedented nine-time winner of Skytrax 'World's Best Airline' title.

This winter, Qatar Airways will fly to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. The airport has been previously recognised as the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' for 11 consecutive years, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the third year in a row by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the 'World's Best Airport' by Skytrax three out of the past six years.

Qatar Airways received the 2025 Platinum performance recognition by Cirium, the leading aviation analytics organisation, for its reliability and operational performance. The recognition is a testament to the airline's unwavering commitment to providing seamless and proven operations as part of its award-winning passenger experience.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA's Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles, including the ISO 14001. As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.