Dr. Rasha Feidi Signs Her Book“Inanna: Fire Of The Soul” At Sharjah International Book Fair

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Author Dr. Rasha Feidi signed copies of her book“Inanna: Fire of the Soul” at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). Through this publication, she offers an intellectual and literary exploration of self-awareness, inner identity and human relationships, inspired by Inanna, the ancient Mesopotamian figure whose symbolism is associated with love, beauty and power.

Released in both Arabic and English by Al Hisn Publishing and Distribution, the book combines narrative, reflection and analysis, drawing on perspectives from psychology, sociology and history. It delves into the multifaceted nature of human experience and the psychological and emotional changes that shape individual identity, as well as one's relationship with oneself and with others.

The book features a special dedication to Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, in recognition of her role in promoting knowledge, culture and community engagement, as well as her contributions to strengthening cultural awareness and advancing women's participation across diverse fields.

“Inanna: Fire of the Soul” was also honoured with the UNESCO Federation Clubs Award for Outstanding Literary Contribution, recognising its distinctive literary and intellectual exploration of themes related to human consciousness, identity and relationships. The award acknowledges the book's multidisciplinary approach, drawing on literature, psychology and history to examine the human experience and its various dimensions.

The book takes its central theme from Inanna, one of the most prominent symbolic figures in ancient Mesopotamian civilisation. Drawing on her historical significance, the book explores contemporary themes related to love, identity, power and inner transformation, while highlighting the sources of personal strength and the dynamics that shape human relationships.

The book further addresses the concept of feminine energy, discussing its connections to intuition, consciousness, strength and balance, as well as its influence on the formation of human identity and the understanding of relationships. It also highlights the importance of transmitting an awareness of these concepts to future generations, recognising their contribution to developing a more informed and balanced relationship with oneself and the community.

At the signing ceremony, Dr. Rasha Feidi engaged with readers and attendees, exchanging views on the book's content and the main ideas and perspectives it presents. She responded to their enquiries about the book's themes and messages, welcoming the interaction as an opportunity to connect directly with readers and engage in meaningful discussions around the book's ideas.

The book adopts an intellectual approach that uses historical symbolism as a lens through which to explore contemporary human issues and concerns. It raises questions about how individuals relate to themselves and others, and how they navigate the experiences that shape their consciousness and perspectives on life. In doing so, the author encourages readers to open a new window of reflection on the interconnected concepts of power, love, identity and inner awareness.

Photos: Dr. Rasha Feidi signs her book“INANNA: Fire of the Soul” at SIBF 2026

Covers of the Arabic and English editions of“INANNA: Fire of the Soul.