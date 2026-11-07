Delhi Fire Department Cancels Leaves, Puts Staff On Alert Ahead Of Diwali

The Delhi Fire Service has tightened its emergency preparedness ahead of Diwali, restricting casual leave, earned leave and weekly days off for senior officials and staff members from November 6 to 8. The move aims to ensure swift emergency response across the national capital amid the possibility of a surge in fire-related incidents during the festive celebrations.

Local fire officials have inspected fire stations and quick response vehicles across their respective jurisdictions to ensure that the maximum possible number of fire units and firefighting equipment remain operational and ready for deployment.

The inspections have focused on the availability of essential firefighting equipment, including breathing apparatus sets for personnel, foam and foam branches to tackle fires involving petrol, diesel and other inflammable liquids, and delivery hoses designed to transport water or foam under pressure to fire sites.

Officials have also checked suction hoses used to draw water from tanks, reservoirs and other sources, along with branches and nozzles that help firefighters direct and control the flow of water towards flames.

In addition, fire officials have been instructed to ensure adequate battery arrangements and the proper repair and maintenance of emergency vehicles, including their sirens and warning lights. Authorities are also working to make the maximum possible number of fire units roadworthy to prevent delays during emergency operations.

Communication systems have also come under scrutiny, with officials directed to repair existing wireless sets and ensure the availability of walkie-talkies across fire units, including standby vehicles, for seamless coordination during emergencies.

The department has also stepped up deployment at strategic locations to minimise response times and prevent potential damage.

“We have made extra deployments at different locations to reduce response time and losses. The fire stations and appliances are also kept in readiness to meet any eventuality,” said an official.