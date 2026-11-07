BCCI and Cricket Legends Pay Tribute as Mohammed Shami Retires from Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid tribute to Mohammed Shami following his Test retirement, thanking the Indian pacer for defining an era of Indian fast bowling and acknowledging his contribution as Test cap No. 279. Shami on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a career that saw him become one of India's most dependable fast bowlers across conditions and on the biggest stages. "Thank you for defining an era of Indian pace bowling, Test Cap #279," BCCI wrote in an X post.

Thank you for defining an era of Indian pace bowling, Test Cap #279 Drop in your favourite @MdShami11 memory in whites #TeamIndia - BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2026

Tributes Pour In from Former Players

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated Shami on his illustrious Test career, saying his ability to generate late movement with the ball would be sorely missed in red-ball cricket. "Many congratulations on your wonderful red ball cricket career @MdShami11 Your late movement with that cherry will be missed," Pathan wrote in an X post.

Many congratulations on your wonderful red ball cricket career @MdShami11 Your late movement with that cherry will be missed. - Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2026

Former India pacer Munaf Patel also congratulated Shami on his Test career, saying he would be missed in whites while expressing hope to see him continue representing India in blue. "You will be Missed in Whites Buddy, congratulations on your amazing carrer. See you soon in Blues @MdShami11. MUNAF pATEL"

You will be Missed in Whites Buddy, congratulations on your amazing carrer. See you soon in Blues @MdShami11 #TestCricket #Shami - Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) November 6, 2026

Emotional Farewell from Harsha Bhogle

Commentator Harsha Bhogle paid an emotional tribute to Shami, praising his mastery of seam and swing bowling and his ability to produce breakthroughs when the game seemed to be drifting. He described Shami's Test career as special, while wishing him success in white-ball cricket and hoping he would pass on his bowling knowledge to the next generation.

"Just because it was inevitable doesn't make it less poignant. Shami delivered a red ball like few others before him could, his romance with the seam of a cricket ball is a story in itself. When the game seemed headed nowhere, he would cajole the seam into nipping one back, or leaving an unsuspecting batter. A player who bowled by the first principles of seam and swing bowling. Very well played Mohd Shami. Mazaa aa gaya. Wish you the very best in white ball cricket and I hope you can impart the principles of bowling to many who would want to walk in your footsteps," Bhogle also wrote in an X post.

Just because it was inevitable doesn't make it less poignant. Shami delivered a red ball like few others before him could, his romance with the seam of a cricket ball is a story in itself. When the game seemed headed nowhere, he would cajole the seam into nipping one back, or leaving an unsuspecting batter. A player who bowled by the first principles of seam and swing bowling. Very well played Mohd Shami. Mazaa aa gaya. Wish you the very best in white ball cricket and I hope you can impart the principles of bowling to many who would want to walk in your footsteps. - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2026

The 36-year-old announced his retirement through an Instagram post, bringing the curtain down on his Test career. Renowned for his ability to generate seam movement and swing with both the new and old ball, Shami bows out with 229 wickets from 64 Tests, including six five-wicket hauls. (ANI)

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