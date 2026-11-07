Delhi Factory Horror: Married Man Dies By Suicide After Friend's Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal

A 47-year-old married man from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide at a utensil manufacturing factory in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area on Friday, November 6, police said. The man, identified as Sandeep, reportedly approached a 20-year-old woman, who is the daughter of his friend, with a marriage proposal. According to authorities, he set himself on fire at the workplace after the woman rejected him.

Sandeep lives with his wife and two kids in Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. During his regular visits to a friend's home, he allegedly fell in love with the friend's daughter. The woman lives alone in Delhi and works at a utensil manufacturer in Wazirpur.

Police claim that Sandeep called the woman on a frequent basis. But it was said that she had not spoken to him in a while. He traveled to Delhi on Thursday because he was upset about the situation.

He asked the woman to marry him when he arrived at the factory on Friday with two bottles of petrol. When she refused, he set himself on fire, police said. When they saw what was happening, factory workers hurried to assist. After putting out the fire, they transported him to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.

Sandeep allegedly blamed his decision to commit suicide on the breakup of his friendship with the woman in a note that police obtained from the scene. However, the 20-year-old woman has denied being in a relationship with him, police said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and Sandeep's family in Uttar Pradesh has been informed about his death.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and examining the details provided by those present at the factory.