3Rd Unofficial Test: Jaiswal Hits 102 As India A Take Control Against NZ A On Opening Day

MENAFN - IANS) Lincoln, Nov 7 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his prolific run with the bat, registering his second consecutive century to put India A in a commanding position against New Zealand A on the opening day of the third unofficial Test here on Saturday. The left-handed opener struck 102 off 127 deliveries, while Sai Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 77 as the visitors reached 227/2 before persistent rain brought an early end to the day's proceedings.

Having remained unbeaten on 155 in the previous unofficial Test in Christchurch, Jaiswal once again demonstrated his ability to dictate proceedings against the New Zealand A bowling attack. His 175-run opening partnership with Sudharsan laid the foundation for India's strong start, with the pair negotiating the initial movement before gradually taking control of the contest.

India A were asked to bat after losing the toss, but the decision did little to unsettle the visitors. With the upcoming Test series against New Zealand beginning on November 19, India A also included Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Prasidh Krishna in their line-up as preparations for the assignment gathered momentum.

The opening session saw Jaiswal and Sudharsan adopt a measured approach against the New Zealand pacers, who found some assistance from the surface. Jaiswal frequently used his feet to counter the movement, while Sudharsan focused on building his innings through patience and disciplined shot selection.

Jaiswal gradually shifted gears after settling in, finding the boundary three times in an over from Jarrod McKay. India A went into the lunch interval without losing a wicket, having successfully negotiated the early challenge.

The left-hander encountered a few uncomfortable moments after the resumption, particularly when he was beaten on successive occasions while approaching his half-century. However, he soon brought up the milestone with a well-timed boundary.

New Zealand A had an opportunity to break the partnership when Matthew Boyle failed to hold on to a catch at slip with Jaiswal batting on 54. The missed chance proved costly as the opener immediately accelerated, collecting three consecutive boundaries before clearing the ropes against Zak Gibson.

At the other end, Sudharsan continued to occupy the crease and eventually reached his half-century after facing 129 deliveries. While his partner attacked more frequently, the Tamil Nadu batter ensured that India A maintained a steady flow of runs.

Jaiswal brought up his century in emphatic fashion, reaching the three-figure mark from just 127 balls with consecutive boundaries. However, his innings came to an end shortly afterwards when he chipped a delivery towards mid-off for 102. He also required attention from the physio during his stay at the crease after appearing to experience cramps.

The dismissal brought an end to the opening stand, but India A remained firmly in control. The scoring rate dipped after the tea interval as Devdutt Padikkal took time to settle alongside Sudharsan.

Padikkal eventually fell for 15 after attempting an expansive drive against McKay, only to edge the delivery behind. Captain Dhruv Jurel managed to add a boundary, but rain intervened shortly after the drinks break, forcing the players off the field and bringing an end to the day's play.

For New Zealand A, Danru Ferns was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 1/16 from 10 overs. McKay also picked up a wicket, conceding 45 runs.

India A will resume their innings at 227/2, with Sudharsan unbeaten on 77 and Jurel at the crease, having made four. With two established batters already having laid a substantial foundation, the visitors will look to build an even bigger first-innings total when play resumes.

Brief Scores: India A 227/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 102, Sai Sudharsan 77*; Danru Ferns 1/16, Jarrod McKay 1/45) vs New Zealand A.