Dubai Woman Fined, Ordered To Repay Dh700,000 After Selling Fake Patek Philippe Watch

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A woman was fined Dh10,000 after a Dubai Misdemeanour Court convicted her of selling a counterfeit Patek Philippe watch as genuine. The criminal court ordered the watch to be confiscated and directed the woman to return the Dh700,000 paid by the buyer.

The man had purchased the timepiece, believing it was authentic, but reported the matter after discovering that it was a fake one.

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The court found that the buyer had been misled about the watch's authenticity and that the money had been obtained through fraudulent means.

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The ruling imposed a fine and ordered the return of the proceeds and that the counterfeit item be confiscated. The amount at stake made the case notable, but the criminal decision also included remedies tied to the transaction.

The fine was a penalty; confiscation removed the counterfeit item, and repayment was ordered for the money obtained. The civil case later addressed the buyer's loss through a repayment order carrying interest and costs.

Challenging verdict

The woman challenged the verdict in court. However, her appeal was rejected, and the original ruling was upheld.

She then took the case to the Court of Cassation, which also dismissed her challenge. The criminal judgement therefore became final.

The buyer later brought a civil claim over the financial loss he suffered. Dubai Civil Court ordered the woman to repay Dh700,000, adding annual legal interest of 5 per cent from the date of the civil judgement until full payment. She was also ordered to pay the court fees, expenses and legal costs.

In reaching its decision, the civil court relied on the final criminal judgement's findings about the sale and the buyer's loss. It found a direct connection between the woman's conduct and the financial harm suffered by the buyer, establishing her civil liability.

The case shows the criminal and civil consequences that followed the sale. The criminal court dealt with the conviction, fine and confiscation of the fake watch, while the civil ruling addressed repayment, interest and litigation costs.

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