Root Canal Specialists Introduce Advanced Dental Treatment Solutions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Endodontists are utilising new technology and techniques to provide patients with accurate and comfortable treatment. The aim is to preserve natural teeth with minimal appointments and a smooth recovery.
Improved imaging
Cone beam computed tomography provides specialists with a 3D image of the tooth, roots and surrounding bone structures. This provides an improved diagnosis of any accessory canals, hidden fractures and early infection. Dental microscopes improve visibility with high magnification and lighting so very small canals can be treated.
Improved techniques
Rotary and reciprocating instruments are made from heat treated nickel titanium to allow the instrument to flex with the canal reducing the risk of breaking. Ultrasonic tips and sonic irrigation allow for better penetration into the canal with the disinfectant solution. Many specialists utilise electronic apex locators to measure the canal length.
Filling and restoration
Bioceramic sealers are widely used due to their excellent bonding properties, resistance to shrinkage and biocompatibility. Once the canal has been filled the tooth should be restored to prevent re-infection. This can be done with a filling or crown.
Regenerative and minimally invasive treatment
Regenerative endodontics can be performed on young patients with underdeveloped teeth to stimulate the root development using the body's own cells. Guided access techniques use 3D printed templates to allow minimally invasive treatment of calcified canals.
Improved anaesthesia
New anaesthetic techniques and sedation can help anxious patients. Most treatments can be completed in one or two appointments. Modern root canals are comparable to a routine filling in terms of comfort. Check ups can be performed with x-rays to make sure everything is healing.
When to seek treatment
If you are experiencing prolonged sensitivity to hot/cold, swelling around the tooth or your tooth is appearing darker you should seek treatment. Early treatment will increase the chance of saving your tooth.
Save your tooth with a professional root canal in Campbelltown-book today!
Improved imaging
Cone beam computed tomography provides specialists with a 3D image of the tooth, roots and surrounding bone structures. This provides an improved diagnosis of any accessory canals, hidden fractures and early infection. Dental microscopes improve visibility with high magnification and lighting so very small canals can be treated.
Improved techniques
Rotary and reciprocating instruments are made from heat treated nickel titanium to allow the instrument to flex with the canal reducing the risk of breaking. Ultrasonic tips and sonic irrigation allow for better penetration into the canal with the disinfectant solution. Many specialists utilise electronic apex locators to measure the canal length.
Filling and restoration
Bioceramic sealers are widely used due to their excellent bonding properties, resistance to shrinkage and biocompatibility. Once the canal has been filled the tooth should be restored to prevent re-infection. This can be done with a filling or crown.
Regenerative and minimally invasive treatment
Regenerative endodontics can be performed on young patients with underdeveloped teeth to stimulate the root development using the body's own cells. Guided access techniques use 3D printed templates to allow minimally invasive treatment of calcified canals.
Improved anaesthesia
New anaesthetic techniques and sedation can help anxious patients. Most treatments can be completed in one or two appointments. Modern root canals are comparable to a routine filling in terms of comfort. Check ups can be performed with x-rays to make sure everything is healing.
When to seek treatment
If you are experiencing prolonged sensitivity to hot/cold, swelling around the tooth or your tooth is appearing darker you should seek treatment. Early treatment will increase the chance of saving your tooth.
Save your tooth with a professional root canal in Campbelltown-book today!
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