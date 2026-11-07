Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,280 Over Past Day
Russian forces have also lost 12,456 tanks, 25,654 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 52,000 (+44) artillery systems, 2,257 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,747 (+3) air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,093 (+8) ground robotic systems, 598,840 (+1,224) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,192 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 171,389 (+460) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,881 (+3) items of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: Russia faces shortage of air defense systems to protect military airfields – Ukrainian Navy
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on November 6, a total of 180 combat engagements had taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with the enemy making its most active attempts to attack in the Pokrovsk sector.
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