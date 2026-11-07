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Northern Bridge In Kyiv Damaged In Russian Attack

Northern Bridge In Kyiv Damaged In Russian Attack


Date: 2026-11-07 02:08:31

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to Klitschko,“the enemy attack damaged the Northern Bridge. Specialists are assessing the extent of the damage. The bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions.”

Read also: Kyiv faces worsening electricity and water supply situation due to damage to energy facility in Zhytomy

As Ukrinform reported, five people, including a 14-year-old child, were injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv overnight on November 7. Two of the injured were hospitalized.

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