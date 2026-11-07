Kyiv Facing Extremely Difficult Energy Situation After Overnight Russian Attack Klitschko
“The enemy's overnight attack damaged energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. The capital is facing an extremely difficult energy situation, which is affecting the operation of the city's heating and water supply systems,” Klitschko said.
According to him, energy workers and municipal utility crews are working to restore services for residents.Read also: Northern Bridge in Kyiv damaged in Russian attack
As Ukrinform reported, five people, including a 14-year-old child, were injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv overnight on November 7. Two of the injured were hospitalized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment