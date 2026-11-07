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Kyiv Facing Extremely Difficult Energy Situation After Overnight Russian Attack Klitschko

Kyiv Facing Extremely Difficult Energy Situation After Overnight Russian Attack Klitschko


Date: 2026-11-07 02:08:30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy's overnight attack damaged energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. The capital is facing an extremely difficult energy situation, which is affecting the operation of the city's heating and water supply systems,” Klitschko said.

According to him, energy workers and municipal utility crews are working to restore services for residents.

Read also: Northern Bridge in Kyiv damaged in Russian attack

As Ukrinform reported, five people, including a 14-year-old child, were injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv overnight on November 7. Two of the injured were hospitalized.

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