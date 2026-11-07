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China Launches Ceres-2 Rocket With 4 Satellites

China Launches Ceres-2 Rocket With 4 Satellites


Date: 2026-11-07 02:08:27

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

China's Galactic Energy, a commercial space company, successfully launched its Ceres-2 rocket with four satellites onboard on Saturday, placing them into orbit, according to the Global Times.

The satellites will aid ocean observation, weather monitoring, university research and space situational awareness, the report said. The rocket was launched at 7:37 am Beijing time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, it added.

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