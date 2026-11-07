Heydar Aliyev International Airport Hosts Special Event Ahead Of Victory Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Heydar Aliyev International Airport, in collaboration with the YAŞAT Foundation, organized a special event for the children of fallen servicemen to mark 8 November – Victory Day, the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport said.

The event brought together 16 children at the entertainment area in Terminal 1, where a program of games, competitions and engaging activities was prepared for them.

The children took part in games led by entertainers, enjoyed a magic show and participated in board games. The program provided an opportunity for them to spend quality time together and create lasting memories.

The initiative served as a tribute to the cherished memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for their homeland and reflected the care and support extended to their children.



