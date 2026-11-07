Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Heydar Aliyev International Airport Hosts Special Event Ahead Of Victory Day (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-11-07 02:01:34

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Heydar Aliyev International Airport, in collaboration with the YAŞAT Foundation, organized a special event for the children of fallen servicemen to mark 8 November – Victory Day, the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport said.

The event brought together 16 children at the entertainment area in Terminal 1, where a program of games, competitions and engaging activities was prepared for them.

The children took part in games led by entertainers, enjoyed a magic show and participated in board games. The program provided an opportunity for them to spend quality time together and create lasting memories.

The initiative served as a tribute to the cherished memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for their homeland and reflected the care and support extended to their children.

















MENAFN07112026000187011040ID1111928254


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search