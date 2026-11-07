Heydar Aliyev International Airport Hosts Special Event Ahead Of Victory Day (PHOTO)
The event brought together 16 children at the entertainment area in Terminal 1, where a program of games, competitions and engaging activities was prepared for them.
The children took part in games led by entertainers, enjoyed a magic show and participated in board games. The program provided an opportunity for them to spend quality time together and create lasting memories.
The initiative served as a tribute to the cherished memory of
the heroes who sacrificed their lives for their homeland and
reflected the care and support extended to their children.
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