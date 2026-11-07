Ghaziabad Police Outpost Blast: ATS, Dog Squad On Site BJP MLA Signals Terror Angle

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Nov 7 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and dog squad on Saturday reached the Vasundhara police outpost, located under the jurisdiction of the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad and initiated an investigation into the cause of an explosion that took place on Friday night.

Forensic experts and police teams are conducting a thorough search of the area. Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J. Ravinder Goud also reached the spot.

The explosion occurred late on Friday night and triggered panic in the surrounding locality. The intensity of the blast was such that it shattered the windows and damaged the air conditioning units installed at the police outpost, officials said.

BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gujar alleged that a "terrorist organisation" has claimed responsibility for the blast at the police outpost under the Indirapuram police station area. However, this has not been independently verified as yet.

In a video message, Gujar said, "They should know that this is Yogi Ji's police and government. I want to assure the people of the state and the country that the Ghaziabad Police will soon take action against those responsible for this act, which was carried out during the major festival of Diwali."

"People should not worry and should celebrate the festival peacefully. The perpetrators will be given such a response that their next seven generations will remember it. If we have to enter Pakistan to strike them, we will do so under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi's government at the Centre. People should have faith," he added.

No police personnel were present inside the outpost when the incident took place, according to the officials.

However, a 20-year-old food delivery worker, identified as Vishal, sustained injuries in the explosion. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi's Surya Nagar for treatment, police said.

According to the officials, Vishal, a resident of Arthala in Ghaziabad, works as a food delivery executive. He was making a delivery when the blast occurred, and the shattered glass shrapnel hit Vishal.

Following information about the explosion, police personnel and officials from the relevant investigative agencies rushed to the spot.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, a forensic team from Ghaziabad and the bomb disposal squad were also summoned to examine the site, officials said.

Police officials, along with specialist teams, are investigating the incident from all possible angles to establish what triggered the explosion, they added.

The exact cause of the blast and the circumstances surrounding it remain unclear so far.

According to the police, the actual reason behind the explosion will be established only after a detailed forensic examination and analysis of other evidence collected from the scene.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.