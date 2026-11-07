Fire Guts Over 50 Slum Houses In Jabalpur, Several Families Left Homeless

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Nov 7 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in a slum settlement in the Ghazi Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district early Saturday, destroying more than 50 hutments and leaving several families homeless, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, police said.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. in the slum settlement near Lema Garden under the Gohalpur police station limits. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing several adjoining hutments and destroying household belongings, foodgrains, clothes and other essential items.

According to fire officials, the police control room received information about the blaze at around 2 a.m., following which multiple fire engines and water tankers were immediately rushed to the spot.

Firefighter Om Prakash Ahirwar said firefighting and rescue operations were launched immediately after the information was received. "Information was received by the police control room at 2 a.m. that slums in Ghazi Nagar had caught fire. We immediately dispatched firefighting vehicles and water tanks and started rescue efforts," he said.

Police personnel, fire brigade teams and electricity department officials jointly carried out the emergency operation. Around eight to nine fire engines were deployed, while ambulances were also stationed at the site as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Gour said the fire had been largely brought under control and no casualties had been reported.

He said around 40 to 50 families were initially believed to be residing in the affected settlement, adding that the exact number of damaged houses would be established after the firefighting operation was completed.

The incident has left several economically vulnerable families without shelter ahead of Diwali, with residents losing their entire household possessions in the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The administration is expected to assess the extent of the damage after the situation is fully brought under control.