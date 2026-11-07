Nisha Bhagat Was 'Murdered By System' Under Jharkhand Govt, Alleges BJP JMM Promises Action Against Guilty

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 7 (IANS) The death of tribal leader Nisha Bhagat has triggered a political war of words in Jharkhand, with the BJP accusing the Hemant Soren-led government of failing to protect her, while the ruling JMM has assured strict action against those found responsible.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday described Nisha Bhagat as a fearless tribal woman who fought to protect tribal land and girls. He alleged that the state government had failed to provide her adequate security despite repeated attacks.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, "Nisha Bhagat was a fearless daughter. Her mission was to protect tribal land and tribal girls. She sacrificed everything for this cause. She was attacked not once or twice, but several times. However, the state government failed to provide her protection."

He also questioned the silence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the incident.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi is silent. Priyanka Gandhi is also silent. She used to say, 'I am a daughter, I can fight.' Where is that voice now? Nisha was also someone's daughter. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi why they are not speaking on this issue," he said.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo alleged that Nisha Bhagat's death was not a suicide but a consequence of the alleged harassment and pressure she faced.

"We do not believe that Nisha Bhagat, who stood against Christian missionaries and religious conversion, died by suicide. She was murdered by the system under this heartless Hemant government," he said.

Shahdeo pointed out that Bhagat had gone live on Facebook shortly before her death, claiming that she had clearly spoken about the alleged harassment she was facing and accused the state government of having people target her.

He said she had also clarified that she had no association with the BJP or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). According to Shahdeo, she had been actively campaigning against religious conversion, which allegedly made her a target.

Meanwhile, JMM leader Manoj Pandey expressed grief over her death and said the incident was deeply painful and unfortunate.

Speaking to IANS, Pandey said, "She was a tribal daughter, and great potential was seen in her. Criticising the government or our leader is a different matter. She used to criticise us, but this is a democracy, and everyone has the right to do so. It does not mean she was our enemy."

He assured that anyone found guilty would face action and no one would be unnecessarily implicated.

"Whoever is found guilty in this case will face action. No one will be spared, nor will anyone be falsely implicated. Prima facie, I feel that everything will come into the public domain in the next two, four or five days," he said.

Tribal activist Nisha Bhagat, allegedly died by suicide after going live on Facebook.

According to information, Bhagat had spoken to the officer-in-charge of Pithoria police station shortly before the incident.

During the livestream, she said she had been fighting alone for a long time and felt abandoned by those around her. She also expressed concern about the grief her actions would cause her parents.

She further claimed that people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP, whom she believed would support her, had failed to stand by her.

Bhagat voiced anger over being labelled a "dalal" and alleged that no action had been taken against those who were tarnishing her image.

The BJP has sought a response from Chief Minister Soren and demanded immediate action against those whom Bhagat held responsible in her Facebook Live video.

Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, said the young activist, who had been fighting for the rights of the tribal community, had named Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the officer-in-charge of Pithoria police station, and Ajay Tirkey in her live video.