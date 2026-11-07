Rajasthan Police Announce Symbolic 25-Paise Reward For Naresh Meena, Continue Raids

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 7 (IANS) The Rajasthan police have announced a symbolic reward of just 25 paise for information leading to the arrest of Naresh Meena, chief of the Bhagat Singh Sena, who is wanted in connection with the alleged assault of Forest Department personnel and damage to government property at the Nahargarh Forest Range office.

Police officials speaking to IANS said, "We are aware that this currency (25 paise) is not being used these days; however, we want to give a message to Meena that his image for us is not of a big criminal but more like a small criminal (chavanni chaap)."

Although no written order has been issued in this regard, an announcement has been made to give a message that his image is more like a small-time criminal, although he is acting smart, branding himself as a man with around 30 crime cases against him. This is a strategic move by police, officials told IANS.

Meanwhile, police have intensified their search, conducting raids at nearly a dozen locations.

However, a video dated November 5 has added an interesting twist to the case, showing Meena boating on the Parwan River while campaigning for candidates he is supporting in the ongoing Panchayat elections.

In the video, Meena is seen sitting in a boat on the river and appealing to his supporters and local residents to ensure the victory of the candidates backed by him.

His apparent public presence, even as police teams search for him, has drawn considerable attention. The search operation is being led by Chhabra Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Khatana.

Police teams have raided nearly a dozen locations where Meena is suspected to be hiding. Surveillance has also been intensified around his village and along key routes to track his movements.

According to police, the operation is continuing, and efforts are being made to apprehend him. The announcement of a 25-paise reward for information leading to Meena's arrest is unusual.

The nominal amount is widely viewed as a symbolic gesture rather than a genuine financial incentive, apparently intended to ridicule the accused and undermine his public image.

A similar tactic was previously adopted by the Bharatpur police, who announced a reward of 25 paise for information about a most-wanted criminal.

The latest case dates back to November 1, when Naresh Meena allegedly arrived at the Nahargarh Forest Range office accompanied by hundreds of supporters.

According to the complaint filed by Forest Department personnel, the group allegedly assaulted Forest Guard Pradeep Singh and other employees, tore up official documents and forcibly took away a generator and other equipment seized by the department.

A case was registered against Meena and his associates for allegedly assaulting government employees, obstructing official work and damaging government property. Several of his supporters have already been arrested.

While police teams continue their raids, the November 5 video showing Meena boating on the Parwan River and participating in Panchayat election campaigning has raised questions about his movements and the progress of the search operation.

Despite the intensified police action and the announcement of the unusual 25-paise reward, Meena remains at large. Police officials have said that efforts are on to arrest him.