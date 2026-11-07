AI Selloff Rattles Wall Street As Inflation Takes Centre Stage

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Global markets are ending a turbulent week in which the US midterm elections, concerns about AI investment and renewed uncertainty around interest rates have triggered significant volatility. What initially looked like a technology-led correction has developed into a broader reassessment of risk, with Thursday's sharp selloff on Wall Street highlighting how quickly concerns about one sector can spread across financial markets. Looking ahead, next week's US inflation figures could prove decisive in determining whether equities stabilise or face another round of selling.

This week: AI concerns overshadow political clarity

The US midterm elections delivered a Democratic takeover of both chambers of Congress, initially triggering a selloff in equities and the dollar as investors assessed the implications for fiscal policy, trade and technology regulation. Markets subsequently recovered some ground, helped by President Trump's willingness to work with Democrats, but the relief proved short-lived. The possibility of greater scrutiny of AI infrastructure, particularly data-centre development, has added another layer of uncertainty to a sector already struggling with concerns about elevated valuations and the profitability of substantial capital expenditure.

Thursday's session demonstrated just how fragile sentiment has become. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.5%, entering correction territory, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4% and the Dow fell 3.4%. Semiconductor stocks were particularly hard hit as investors questioned whether political and regulatory developments could slow the expansion of AI infrastructure. However, the scale of the selloff suggests that concerns extend beyond regulation. Investors are increasingly questioning whether the AI investment boom can continue supporting elevated valuations without clearer evidence of improving profitability and cash flow.

Europe has generally shown greater resilience in recent weeks, benefiting from its lower exposure to highly valued technology stocks and the decline in oil prices from October's highs. However, Thursday's selling pressure demonstrated that European markets are not immune to a broader deterioration in global risk appetite. The Bank of England also raised interest rates to 4%, warning that inflation could approach 5% next year. The decision reinforces the challenges facing policymakers as persistent inflation collides with concerns about economic growth.

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Looking ahead: US CPI could determine the next move for equities

The biggest event next week will be Tuesday's US CPI report, which arrives at a particularly sensitive moment for financial markets. Recent economic indicators have pointed towards resilient growth and improving business activity, raising questions about whether investors are underestimating the extent of further Federal Reserve tightening. Labour market weakness has been one of the main arguments for a more cautious approach, making Friday's employment report especially important. A stronger-than-expected jobs figure, followed by another upside inflation surprise, could force markets to price a more aggressive rate path for 2027.

This would be particularly challenging for technology stocks, which are already facing pressure from doubts about AI monetisation. Higher Treasury yields would increase the discount rate applied to future earnings, potentially creating a double headwind of weaker valuation multiples and more demanding profitability expectations. However, softer inflation could offer some relief, particularly if accompanied by evidence that economic growth remains resilient. The most constructive outcome for equities would be an economy that remains strong enough to support earnings without requiring substantially tighter monetary policy.

In the UK, Thursday's GDP figures will test the resilience of the economy following the Bank of England's latest rate increase. Stronger growth could reinforce expectations of further tightening and support sterling, although higher gilt yields could weigh on domestically focused equities. Conversely, weaker activity would complicate the Bank's outlook, particularly with inflation expected to remain elevated. In Europe, investors will also be watching whether the recent rotation away from US technology stocks continues to benefit regional equities or whether broader risk aversion begins to outweigh that advantage.

Market outlook: Is the correction becoming a broader problem?

The coming week will be an important test of whether the recent equity selloff has created opportunities for investors or exposed deeper vulnerabilities in the market. Friday morning's rebound in Nasdaq futures suggests some investors are willing to buy into the recent weakness, but that does not necessarily mean the correction has run its course. The more concerning development has been the spread of selling pressure beyond technology, with all 11 S&P 500 sectors declining on Thursday.

The key risk is that markets are forced to reassess AI profitability and interest rate expectations simultaneously. Strong economic data may no longer be unequivocally positive for equities if it reinforces the case for further tightening. Conversely, easing inflation, stabilising Treasury yields and reassuring corporate guidance could help restore confidence.