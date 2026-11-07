ADNEC Group Set To Host 46Th ICMM World Congress On Military Medicine In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) First edition to be held in the UAE expected to attract more than 2,000 participants from over 120 countries from 9 to 13 November 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, November 2026: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is preparing to welcome participants to the 46th ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026, which will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 9 to 13 November. The Congress marks the first time the event has been hosted in the UAE since its establishment in 1921.

Organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group and under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), the Congress is supported by Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement as a Principal Partner and held in strategic partnership with EDGE Group, M42 and Burjeel Holdings.

Held under the theme“Ready When Needed. Resilient When Tested.”, the Congress is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants, over 300 speakers from more than 120 countries and over 120 exhibitors and co-exhibitors. These figures exceed participation recorded at the previous edition, held in Brisbane, Australia, in September 2024, which attracted more than 1,400 participants from 73 countries.

Bringing together military medical leaders, healthcare professionals, researchers and academics from more than 40 medical and healthcare specialties, the Congress will serve as a global platform for knowledge exchange, scientific advancement and international collaboration across military and civilian medicine.

The scientific programme features scientific sessions, focused panel discussions, workshops and skills-transfer sessions structured around five core themes: health screening and medical readiness; medical and surgical care; logistics readiness and supply chains; research and innovation; and technical committees.

The programme will address a wide range of critical topics, including trauma and burn care, medical evacuation, mental health and post-traumatic stress care, response to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, the use of artificial intelligence in disaster preparedness and mass gathering management, and telemedicine. Additional topics include the role of women in military service, veterinary medicine, and the ethics and law of armed conflict. More than 700 scientific abstracts have been submitted across the Congress's approved scientific tracks.

A specialised military medicine exhibition will be held alongside the Congress, featuring more than 60 exhibition stands showcasing the latest solutions, innovations and technologies. The exhibition will provide an important platform for organisations and companies to engage directly with medical leaders, subject-matter experts and international delegations participating in the event.

Confirmed speakers include Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Colonel Dr Julian Williams, Director of Clinical Services at the Australian Army's 2nd Health Brigade; Colonel Dr Bernd Klaupert, Senior Pharmacy Officer of the Bundeswehr and Inspector of German Military Pharmacy Services; Colonel Erik S. Desoucy, Trauma Surgeon and Commander in the United States Air Force; and Rajeev Sadanandan, Member of the Technical Advisory Panel of the World Bank Pandemic Fund.

Established in 1921, the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM) is an intergovernmental organisation headquartered in Belgium. The organisation comprises more than 100 member and observer states and is committed to maintaining neutrality in all its activities.