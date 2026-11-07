Forget Sweets! Udaipur Startup Gives Employees Back Massagers For Diwali

An Udaipur-based startup has found an unusual way to make Diwali special for its employees. Instead of sticking to the traditional combination of sweets and dry fruits, the company chose gifts that acknowledge the physical exhaustion of working long hours at a desk.

The thoughtful gesture has attracted attention on social media, with many users appreciating the company's decision to prioritise employee comfort and well-being alongside festive celebrations.

Udaipur Startup Surprises Employees With Thoughtful Diwali Hampers

Influish, a startup based in Udaipur, surprised its employees with specially arranged Diwali hampers at its office. The celebrations came into the spotlight after Instagram account The Viral Startup Office shared a video featuring the company's festive preparations.

In the video, co-founder Sankalp Nag can be seen walking around the workplace and showing the gifts placed on employees' desks. He expressed excitement about the arrangements, pointing out how the office had been decorated with presents for the team.

Nag also mentioned how several large companies had previously spoken about placing substantial gifts on every employee's desk, adding that Influish had now brought that idea to life.

Back Massagers Worth Nearly Rs 13,000, Comforters Among Gifts

What made the company's Diwali gesture particularly interesting was its choice of presents. Each employee received a Cult back massager reportedly worth nearly Rs 13,000, along with baked goodies and a soft comforter.

Explaining the reasoning behind the selection, Nag highlighted the physical strain employees experience after spending most of their working hours seated at their desks.

The back massager was chosen with this everyday discomfort in mind, making the gift more than just another festive surprise. By including something intended to help employees relax after long working hours, the startup offered a practical alternative to conventional corporate Diwali hampers.

Internet Praises Startup For Prioritising Employee Well-Being

The video quickly attracted positive reactions from social media users, many of whom appreciated the thought behind the company's gift selection.

Several viewers felt the presents reflected an understanding of the effort employees put into their daily responsibilities. One user described the gesture as a meaningful way of acknowledging the team's hard work.

Another suggested that gifts promoting relaxation could help employees feel refreshed and improve their efficiency at work. Others applauded the founder for thinking beyond conventional festive gifting and making employee comfort part of the celebration.

The response also brought attention to a broader conversation around workplace culture, where employee appreciation is increasingly being associated with meaningful gestures and well-being rather than just traditional festival bonuses or gift boxes.