Delhi's Diwali Just Got Bigger! CM Rekha Gupta Announces Drone Shows And Prizes Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh

Delhi is celebrating Diwali 2026 in true style. The iconic Central Park in Connaught Place has been transformed into a vibrant carnival of colour. The event 'Jagmag Diwali' celebrates with religious ceremonies, drone light shows and a lively bhajan session. In addition, many youths have come along to enjoy some devotional music.

The grand event was inaugurated by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. In her post on social media site X she shared some snaps and pictures of the event saying it was a celebration of 'Sanatan culture, faith and unity'.

Jagmag Diwali 2026: Special events on 6th November and 7th November

The event at Central Park, Connaught Place features lots of special events between 6th November and 7th November. As shared by CM Rekha Gupta, visitors will be able to enjoy some stunning drone light shows, devotional music and competitions.

The event aims to get residents of Delhi together. Encouraging youths, social media influencers, reel makers and photography fans to take part.

Reel It Contest: Make videos and win Up To Rs 1 Lakh

Social media fans can get involved with the Reel It contest. They can film some interesting moments from the Jagmag Diwali event and share them on social media.

Winners can win Up To Rs 1 Lakh. This is great for any budding content creators to show off their video making skills.

Shoot N Shine Contest: Win Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh

Photography lovers can take part in the Shoot N Shine Contest. They can capture some beautiful moments from Delhi's Diwali celebrations.

The winner can win Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh.

RWA Rangoli Competition: Win Up To Rs 71,000

The event also features an RWA Rangoli Competition. Residents can get involved by creating some beautiful rangoli pieces. Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) can take part.

Winners can win Up To Rs 71,000. This encourages the community to come together and celebrate the beautiful art of rangoli.

CM Rekha Gupta encourages Delhi residents to take part

CM Rekha Gupta has encouraged residents of Delhi to take part enthusiastically and show off their creativity. She has also encouraged people to post their videos online on social media with the hashtag 'Dilli Ki Diwali'.

The main message behind this year's event is that Diwali is not just about decoration. It is a celebration of culture, faith, community and modern celebrations.

The event which has the theme 'Delhi Ki Diwali, Sabse Nirali!' will make sure residents enjoy a memorable time whilst celebrating Delhi's festivities.