Notorious Fraudster Arrested In Hyderabad For Posing As Government Official

Hyderabad Fraudster Arrested

The Commissioner's Task Force (Golconda zone), along with Film Nagar Police, arrested a notorious fraudster, Thota Balaji Nayudu, who posed as a senior government official to extract money from legislators and officials of Hyderabad City Police, said. Thota Balaji Nayudu, also known as Nayudu, Naidu, Anil Kumar and Mallareddy, is 53 years old.

Modus Operandi of the Accused

Police said he collected contact numbers of public representatives from various websites. He then called them, posing as an Additional Secretary in the Finance Department at the Secretariat, and pitched government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana and CM Unemployment Schemes. Police said that he then asked them to make monetary contributions towards the schemes.

Background and Criminal History

A graduate of JNTU Kakinada, Nayudu joined NTPC Ramagundam as a Junior Engineer and was later promoted to Assistant Executive Engineer and then Assistant Engineer. In 2008, he was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and handed over to the CBI. Police said he began collecting legislators' contact numbers after that. In 2016, Banjara Hills Police invoked the PD Act against him. In all, 43 cases are registered against him at various police stations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Legal Action Taken

Two cases are linked to his latest confession: Cr. No. 505/2026 at Film Nagar Police Station, Hyderabad, under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Cr. No. 259/2026 at Mancherial Town Police Station, Ramagundam, under Section 318(4) of the BNS and Section 66(D) of the IT Act.

The arrest was made under the supervision of M Mahesh, Inspector of Police, Task Force, Golconda Zone, and A Ramesh, Inspector of Police, Film Nagar Police Station. SI G Vijayanand of the Task Force and SI Shaik Saleem of Film Nagar Police Station, along with their staff, carried out the operation. (ANI)

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