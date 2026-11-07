Priyank Kharge Alleges Centre Misled Public Over Ethanol Blending Data

Priyank Kharge Accuses Centre of Misleading Public on Ethanol Blending

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday accused the Central government of misleading people over ethanol blending in petrol, alleging that reports from laboratories accredited by the government showed blending levels exceeding the limits announced by the Centre. He also alleged that the exercise was being carried out to benefit companies linked to the family members of Union ministers. Kharge said that the government had earlier assured people that ethanol blending would not exceed a specified limit, but reports from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited laboratories had indicated otherwise.

"The Government of India is lying through its teeth to the people. Very clearly, they had said that it (ethanol) will not be blended beyond a certain capacity, but NABL reports have proved that the ethanol blending is crossing the permissible limits, or at least the set limits that the govt had proclaimed. It's up to 35%, 40% in some cases. The lab reports are endorsed by laboratories that are accredited by the Govt of India," he said.

Allegations of Profiteering and Political Controversy

Alleging that the policy was intended to facilitate certain companies, Kharge said, "This entire ethanol blending has been done only to facilitate companies of Union ministers." Referring to the Solicitor General's submission before the Supreme Court, Kharge said the Centre had described ethanol blending as an experiment that was not being implemented across the country. "If you recollect, the Solicitor General had told in the Supreme Court that this entire ethanol blending was an experiment and is not happening throughout the country, but if you actually look closely, you are experimenting on 1.3 billion people. How does that even work? So it is very clear that this Government of India has been lying to its own people only for profiteering," he added.

He further alleged that the NABL-related reports indicated 31 per cent ethanol blending and questioned the BJP over the issue, referring to remarks made by Congress leader Rizwan Arshad. "This is cheating the public, cheating being done for the company of a central minister's son. What is the NABL organisation saying? 31% blending is happening. They themselves are saying. Vehicle organisations have written letters saying vehicles are getting damaged; they have also threatened and intimidated, and got it withdrawn. Yesterday Rizwan Arshad spoke about NABL, where are BJP people now?" Kharge said.

Views on Electoral Rolls and Political Squabbles

Speaking to reporters on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Kharge said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had met, but the state leadership had not yet received any information from the Chief Minister on the matter. "Rahul Gandhi and Kharge have met. CM has not given us any information yet. Whether it is local elections or anything else, it will happen as per the State Election Commission, but whether to accept the list or not, there is internal discussion now, but there are many objections," he said.

Commenting on rising prices, Kharge attributed the increase in the cost of various goods and services to the cascading effect of price hikes by the Central government. He also referred to the impact on milk unions. On the issue of bus fares and fuel costs, Kharge took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that public transport services required fuel to operate. "Buses do not run on air, and Modi's words, fuel has to be put in them; buses do not run on Modi's words," he said.

Response to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Responding to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's remarks, Kharge denied making the statement attributed to him and said he was responding to personal comments made against him and his family. "I did not say Dalit Balita; if I have to answer for that too, how? If they have no control over their tongue, what is that? I have not abused them; I am answering what they have said, whatever personal things they have spoken. They have spoken, saying you and your father, just because they are elder in age or because they were CM, I also have self-respect just like them, whoever it may be," he said.

Kharge also challenged leaders of the BJP and JD(S) to stop targeting him, asserting that he would make documents and records public. "Let BJP and JDS people also stop; I alone am enough. I will bring the entire document, I will bring my records," he said. Taking a swipe at the opposition over the construction of a Buddha temple, Kharge said that even a single temple had become an issue for them. "Only one Buddha temple has been built; it is pricking your eyes so much, you cannot even tolerate that; you cannot tolerate the Buddha temple built by Kharge Saheb for his people," he said. He also questioned the claims of BJP and JD(S) leaders describing themselves as sons of the soil. "You say you are sons of the soil; you have never ploughed," he remarked.

Pressures from Central Agencies and Crime Concerns

Kharge further alleged that central investigative agencies were pressuring individuals involved in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) scam to name him and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. "IT and ED people are pressurising; in the KPSC scam they are pressurising those involved to say DK Shivakumar's name, say Priyank Kharge's name, we have been in politics for many years," he said.

Reacting to the seven murder case, Kharge said that only one body had been recovered so far. He also referred to the relationship between the two individuals involved, pointing to an age difference and frequent disagreements. A man named Indushekar was taken into custody after he claimed to have killed seven family members following a family dispute. "Only one body has been recovered; he is not talking much. There is also an age difference between the two of them. There used to be fights daily; it seems like the minor daughter has been brainwashed," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)