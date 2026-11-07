Mother, Daughter Die in Suspected Grizzly Bear Attack in Canada
(MENAFN) A mother and her 20-year-old daughter have died in a suspected grizzly bear attack near Bella Coola in Canada's British Columbia province, according to local reports.
Family members identified the victims as Jennifer Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed, who was 20 years old.
The two women were reported missing on November 1 after failing to return from an afternoon walk, with authorities subsequently launching a search operation to locate them.
"The way it starts is a few hours of not hearing from them," said Josh Balcarras, the mother's brother, describing the family's initial concerns.
"That turns into a day, and then a night … then a second night comes and it becomes a real thing," he added.
Search teams recovered Jennifer Balcarras' body from the Snooka West Trail area on Monday afternoon, while her daughter's remains were discovered the following day.
Inspector Jeff Tyre of the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said multiple agencies participated in the search, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and local search and rescue teams.
Family members identified the victims as Jennifer Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed, who was 20 years old.
The two women were reported missing on November 1 after failing to return from an afternoon walk, with authorities subsequently launching a search operation to locate them.
"The way it starts is a few hours of not hearing from them," said Josh Balcarras, the mother's brother, describing the family's initial concerns.
"That turns into a day, and then a night … then a second night comes and it becomes a real thing," he added.
Search teams recovered Jennifer Balcarras' body from the Snooka West Trail area on Monday afternoon, while her daughter's remains were discovered the following day.
Inspector Jeff Tyre of the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said multiple agencies participated in the search, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and local search and rescue teams.
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