Ukraine Removes Senior Security Officials Over Alleged Criminal Network
(MENAFN) Ukraine's Security Service has removed two high-ranking officials from their positions amid an investigation into an alleged criminal organization suspected of using law enforcement connections to protect illegal commercial operations.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced that their investigation, known as "Operation Carthage," had uncovered an alleged network involving at least 12 individuals.
Investigators believe the suspected leader of the organization, who reportedly has several previous criminal convictions, recruited personnel from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), National Police and Prosecutor General's Office, alongside members of criminal groups.
"Under the protection of these law enforcement officials, the group facilitated the operation of fraudulent call centers -- which scammed both Ukrainian citizens and foreign nationals -- as well as the sale of narcotics and the illicit production of counterfeit cigarettes and fake foreign currency," NABU said in a statement.
SAPO further alleged that individuals associated with the network participated in violent activities, including assaults, kidnappings and physical attacks conducted on behalf of the organization.
Following the allegations, the SBU announced Wednesday that its chief, Oleksandr Poklad, had ordered the dismissal of two senior officials and confirmed the agency's readiness to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced that their investigation, known as "Operation Carthage," had uncovered an alleged network involving at least 12 individuals.
Investigators believe the suspected leader of the organization, who reportedly has several previous criminal convictions, recruited personnel from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), National Police and Prosecutor General's Office, alongside members of criminal groups.
"Under the protection of these law enforcement officials, the group facilitated the operation of fraudulent call centers -- which scammed both Ukrainian citizens and foreign nationals -- as well as the sale of narcotics and the illicit production of counterfeit cigarettes and fake foreign currency," NABU said in a statement.
SAPO further alleged that individuals associated with the network participated in violent activities, including assaults, kidnappings and physical attacks conducted on behalf of the organization.
Following the allegations, the SBU announced Wednesday that its chief, Oleksandr Poklad, had ordered the dismissal of two senior officials and confirmed the agency's readiness to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment