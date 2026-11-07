South Korean PM Sees No Major Shift in US Ties After Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Thursday that the Democratic Party's success in the US midterm elections is unlikely to significantly affect relations between Seoul and Washington, pointing to longstanding bipartisan backing for the bilateral alliance.
"As both the Democratic and Republican parties have considered the alliance between the two countries important, I think there will not be very big changes in relations with South Korea," Han told lawmakers during a parliamentary budget committee meeting.
She acknowledged that the Democrats' electoral performance exceeded expectations, noting that relevant government ministries were examining the potential diplomatic consequences of the results.
South Korean presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung also emphasized the government's determination to maintain and strengthen cooperation with the United States. She noted that the alliance had developed over more than seven decades with consistent support from both major American political parties.
Kang added that Seoul intended to continue working with the Trump administration and the US Congress while advancing investment initiatives previously agreed upon by the two governments.
As part of a bilateral trade agreement with Washington, South Korea committed to investing $350 billion in the United States.
"As both the Democratic and Republican parties have considered the alliance between the two countries important, I think there will not be very big changes in relations with South Korea," Han told lawmakers during a parliamentary budget committee meeting.
She acknowledged that the Democrats' electoral performance exceeded expectations, noting that relevant government ministries were examining the potential diplomatic consequences of the results.
South Korean presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung also emphasized the government's determination to maintain and strengthen cooperation with the United States. She noted that the alliance had developed over more than seven decades with consistent support from both major American political parties.
Kang added that Seoul intended to continue working with the Trump administration and the US Congress while advancing investment initiatives previously agreed upon by the two governments.
As part of a bilateral trade agreement with Washington, South Korea committed to investing $350 billion in the United States.
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