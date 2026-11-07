Cathie Wood-Led Ark Loads Up On GOOG, AMD, NVDA And Biotech Stocks - But Sells CRWV, AVGO, LLY



Alphabet featured among ARK's notable purchases, with the investment firm adding shares through its ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Technology ETFs.

ARK also continued buying into the defense and aerospace space, with shares of Kratos Defense being purchased across three ETFs. Ark also added to positions in AeroVironment, Joby Aviation, Intuitive Machines and Rocket Lab.

Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management made fresh moves across its portfolio on Friday, adding to several high-profile technology stocks while trimming exposure to a handful of established names.

The latest round of trades touched multiple ARK ETFs, spanning artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, defense and space-related companies. The activity also included changes to some of the firm's cryptocurrency and healthcare holdings.

ARK Loads Up On GOOG, AMD, NVDA Despite Tech Sell-Off

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) featured among ARK's notable purchases, with the investment firm adding shares through ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Technology ETF (ARKW).

The buying also extended to semiconductor heavyweights Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), both of which saw additions through ARKW.

ARK also continued buying into the defense and aerospace space. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) was purchased across three ETFs, namely, ARKK, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) and ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (ARKX).

Ark added to positions in AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) and Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB) through ARKX.

Healthcare and biotechnology names featured prominently in the buying activity as well. ARK added to Natera Inc. (NTRA) through both ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and ARKK, alongside purchases of Tempus AI Inc. (TEM), Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST), 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (SCTX) and Iambic Therapeutics Inc. (IAM).

ARKW also picked up shares of Cerebras Systems Inc. (CBRS), while ARKK added to its Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) position.

ARK's Sells

On the selling side, CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) were among the prominent technology names trimmed through ARKK. The ETF also reduced its position in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), alongside sales of Teradyne Inc. (TER) and Bullish (BLSH).

Bullish was sold across three funds, namely, ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), ARKK and ARKW, making it one of the more widespread reductions in Friday's trading activity.

ARK's other sales included BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) through ARKQ, while ARKG reduced its holdings in CareDx Inc. (CDNA) and Personalis Inc. (PSNL). ARKX also trimmed Teradyne.

ARKK's price rose more than 3% in Friday's regular trading session. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around ARKK trended in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

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